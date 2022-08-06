Are we facing Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece?

Nolan’s claim

They have been difficult years for what is considered one of the best directors of all time. After his impressive Dunkirk (2017), Christopher Nolan ventured into the most personal project of his career: Tenet (2020).

The espionage film that he always wanted to do, but that he could never achieve even if one day he was entrusted with the responsibility of James Bond, one of his favorite franchises as a viewer and on which he has been staring for some time. So intimate in some ways that, according to reports, the character of Neil played by Robert Pattinson is inspired by himself.

But the dream was twisted by the pandemic. Released at the end of August of the fateful 2020, it was the first great blockbuster to jump into the cinema after the health crisis. This at the insistence of the director himself, who insisted on the big screen in a noble effort to help an industry in crisis. That was how it became the big stumble of the year. Not because of a lack of quality or interest, but because many people were not yet ready to return to theaters.

Oppenheimer opens on July 21, 2023, that is, by then three years will have passed since the start of COVID-19. Enough time for Christopher Nolan to prove again that what happened was an anomaly and that he remains one of the great storytellers of all time with a project that promises to be deeply critical of the government, science and society of the past. And with it, forcing his current counterparts to look at themselves and wonder how much has changed since then.

Mission: save the cinema

It is a fact that post-pandemic numbers have improved with Top Gun: Maverick Y Minions: A Villain is Bornbut it is still early for the cinema to claim victory. There is a long way to go before the figures return to what was seen in the past decade and Christopher Nolan is obsessed with helping the cause by doing what he does best: a great movie. But above all, one that must be seen on the big screen.

In the case of Oppenheimer, it is a war drama that, inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, directed by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, will delve into the development of the atomic bomb, as well as in the different ethical, social and even personal consequences that the invention had on its creator. All this remembering that the weapon went beyond World War II, but marked the course of the Cold War with an American government mired in frank paranoia. A story worth seeing in theaters.

It’s not that the filmmaker has anything against streaming, but he is convinced that not everyone has fought hard enough to help theaters and with it, the cinematographic experience itself. It was precisely this that made him break relations with Warner after the studio announced that a new model of simultaneous releases in theaters and platforms would begin in 2021. “They have some of the best filmmakers in the world, they have some of the biggest stars who have worked for years on these projects that are destined to be big screen experiences. […]”, he declared at the time. “And now they are being used for a fledgling streaming service, without any consultation.”

It was this that convinced him to break up with Warner, with whom he orchestrated some of his biggest hits. Gone is a high-quality collaboration that included insomnia (2002), Batman starts (2005), the big trick (2006), the knight of the night (2008), The origin (2010), The Dark Knight rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020).

In turn, it initiates a new alliance with Universal whose details are uncertain. It could be a single project to punish your old house or the beginning of a new era. Whatever the option, Oppenheimer It is destined to shine very brightly.