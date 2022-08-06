Anne Hathaway: “I have also faked certain things until I achieved them” | culture and entertainment

Anne Hathaway is the latest Hollywood star to join the wave of productions about imposters, scams and failed businesses with “WeCrashed,” an Apple TV+ series that looks back at the financial scandals surrounding co-working office company WeWork.

“It is not something new, they are stories as old as humanity, the only thing that has changed are the tools and that now we are beginning to get to know the digital space,” the Oscar-winning actress in 2013 for “Les Miserables.”

“WeCrashed” marks the first television role for Hathaway, who said goodbye to “Get Real” in 2000 and embarked on a career on the big screen that immortalized her name in films such as “The Devil Wears Prada” (“The Devil Wears Prada”). Wears Prada”) and “The Princess Diaries”.

In her return to television, the actress plays one of the founders of WeWork, a popular company born in 2010, during the fever for shared work spaces (“coworking”), which came to be valued at about 50,000 million dollars , until it was discovered that it inflated their accounts and resembled a pyramid scheme.

Hathaway herself admits to being interested in the idea behind the motto “fake it till you make it” (“fake it till you make it”, in English) because in certain areas it comes to be respected.

“I’ve done it myself. When I auditioned for ‘Brokeback Mountain’ I said I could ride a horse when I didn’t know how. I intended to learn, yes, but at the time I lied,” she recalls about one of the roles that catapulted her name to the first line of cinema.

According to his own example, if someone wants something and achieves it “we don’t question it”, but if it fails it is when we don’t hesitate to point the finger.

What “WeCrashed” points to is one of the most surreal stories of US investment speculation.

Based on the “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” podcast, the series tells the story of Adam (Jared Leto) and Rebekah Neumann (Hathaway), who founded WeWork as a co-working space rental business. They grew to 12,500 employees in 29 countries and diversified into housing, education, and gyms.

His brand reached a global value of $47 billion in less than a decade and then crashed just as it was going public, amid accusations of pyramid schemes.

“The series chronicles how the relationship between the two influenced the rise and fall of the company,” Hathaway details. “It’s quite complex.”

While he was an ambitious businessman in New York, she was a yoga instructor and aspiring actress in Los Angeles who became something of a “spirit guide” for the company.

“WeCrashed” comes in the heat of other productions that relate real frauds such as “The Dropout”, about the Silicon Valley company that promised to revolutionize medicine and that killed its director in court; “Inventing Anna”; or “The Tinder Swindler.”

“We live in a time with great global access and things are taking on epic proportions,” analyzes the actress.

The speculative bubbles, the fever for cryptocurrencies or the NFTs that grab the headlines day after day are the result of a world in which, Hathaway considers, “everything grows much faster than in the past.”

“People are trying to link capitalist practices with spiritual meaning and I’m not sure how that will go. I don’t think it has much of a future,” she says.

“WeCrashed” also serves as a social mirror of the corporate culture that triumphs in the United States and spreads to the rest of the world, agree its creators Lee Eisenberg & Drew Crevello.

“It makes us wonder what it says about ourselves that someone like this could attract investors, millions of dollars and the dreams of hundreds of employees,” they point out.

Xavier Romualdo