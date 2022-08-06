Anne Hathaway beauty routine to take care of the skin

This is Anne Hathaway’s skincare routine

always sunscreen

Hathaway’s infallible is sunscreen and she assures that it is advice that she has followed thanks to her mother. In an interview for The Sun, in 2012, the actress said that her family was very pale due to her French and Irish ancestry, so her mother has always used protection and it is a habit that she has taught her since she was I was a girl.

The actress also prioritizes sun care with hats, glasses and even umbrellas to avoid tanning and not destroy the natural tone of the skin. In 2019, she told Allure that she uses Actinic Sun Protection and Anthelios Extreme Fluid by La Roche Posay.

hydration inside

Water regulates, purifies and hydrates our skin, so Anne knows that drinking an adequate amount on a daily basis is essential to keep her skin radiant and looking young. In addition, the actress has refused to undergo processes such as Botox, as she believes in natural methods.

luminous look

Another beauty secret of the actress is to take care of the skin around the eyes, as her main concerns include “dryness, crow’s feet and redness of the eyes” according to what she told Allure in 2019. For Hathaway, the A must is AHC’s The Pure Real Eye Cream For Face, which contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5 and rice extract to brighten, smooth and moisturize the skin in this area.