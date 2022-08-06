Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh, prepares a party for her brother, Maddox Shop at the outlet store!

Shiloh Y Vivienne Jolie Pitt the daughters of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie were caught in Los Angeles, shopping at a Target, a popular store for its low prices.

The 16-year-old wears a black face mask at all times, and wears a casual look with frayed white shorts, black Vans sneakers, and a vintage wine-colored sweatshirt with a “No fear” print, and which is currently out of stock but had a cost of 90 dollars.

While her 14-year-old younger sister also wore a casual look that consisted of jeans, a gray hoodie and black converse, the teenager protected herself with a black face mask.

And despite the fact that the contents of the bags they were carrying could not be seen and what was the merchandise that the girls bought, it is rumored that they could be things that they used for the birthday party of their older brother, Maddox, who turns 21 this year. August 5.

Since the day before, Shiloh was caught buying a balloon with the legend “Happy Birthday” at the mall, for the occasion the teenager wore black denim shorts and a black hoodie.

The birthday boy is currently studying biochemistry in South Korea, so he would have traveled to the United States to celebrate his birthday in the company of his mother, Angelina Jolie and his brothers, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox. According to sources revealed to Hollywoodlife that his fathere, Brad Pitt will not be at the birthday since the actor and his son are estranged.

Recommended video: North West makes up Kim Kardashian as a minion