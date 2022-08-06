Angelina Jolie goes viral trying to dance at college party

Angelina Jolie can boast of being one of the most beautiful women in the world, having a successful career in Hollywood, being one of the most outstanding film producers and also a woman greatly admired for her social commitments in favor of the most needy, but if there is something that she cannot show off is her skills as a dancer, since she recently showed that she has two left feet.

The protagonist of “Maleficent” has been celebrating that her daughter Zahara will begin her university studies in an exclusive and prestigious institution in the United States, she even participated in a small party that several of the families of her daughter’s companions organized.

In a video circulating on social networks, Jolie can be seen like never before, smiling as she tries to follow in the footsteps of what appears to be traditional African-American music; however, she ends up giving up as she can’t keep up.

Although the clip lasts just a few seconds, it was enough for Angelina to become a trend and several of her followers congratulate her for behaving like a great mother and doing anything to see her daughter happy, even if it has to do with passing some sorrows.

It was recently announced that Zahara will enter Spelman College, a university specialized in free sciences and the arts, which is characterized by admitting young women of African-American descent, it was also revealed that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife will have to pay just over 40 thousand dollars a year to cover all the expenses of his little girl, while she finishes her studies.

