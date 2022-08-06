Andrea Iervolino: Who is Selena Gomez’s supposed boyfriend

Kenya Sanchez

04.08.2022 14:43:00

It seems that Selena Gomez has left singleness and started her 30 years with the right foot in love, and in recent days the rumors of a new romance have sounded stronger. Who is the lucky one who stole her heart? The man in question would be film producer Andrea Iervolino.

Like Belinda and Jared Leto, this duo chose Italy for their summer escape, both were seen from the Italian commune of Positano aboard a yacht, and although they were taking a step in the company of other friends, the attention was focused on them due to how close they were.

According to some media they had a chemistry that was not exactly that of good friends and this can be seen in some photographs that were leaked to the press where the singer and actress is seen wearing a one-piece black swimsuit and him wearing white shorts and a white shirt.

Although it’s still too early to say there’s a relationship, her followers believe the ‘Only murders in the building’ star is giving her a new chance at love and seeks to keep it private as it has been doing for some years.

And it is that beyond Justin Bieber and The Weekend, Selena has not maintained public romances and has not been seen in an accomplice attitude with other personalities, which is why her fans believe that the romance is evident.

Who is Andrea Iervolino, the alleged new boyfriend of Selena Gomez?

Andrea Iervolino is a film producer born in Italy who made his debut in the seventh art with the film ‘The Merchant of Venice’ during the 2004 Venice International Film Festival.

The 34-year-old producer has been in charge of other films such as ‘Survivor’ and ‘To the Bone’, the latter alongside Netflix and starring Lily Collins.

His work has given him some recognition such as the Mimmo Rotella Special Award at the Venice Film Festival for the films ‘In Dubious Battle’ and ‘The Humbling’.

Also in 2018 received the distinction of Knight of the Italian Republicawarded by President Sergio Mattarella for his great work in the arts.

How did you meet Selena Gomez? The actress and singer worked alongside her in the movie ‘In Dubios Battle’, which also starred Nat Wolff, an actor with whom she was also recently related.