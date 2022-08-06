Amber Heard refused to win a millionaire amount of money in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’

The controversial American actress would have refused to earn money from the fifth installment of the iconic saga during her divorce proceedings with the actor Johnny Depp, former protagonist of the saga.

Actor Johnny Depp starred in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ while still married to AmberHeard, so she was entitled to half of her earnings. Why?

Taking into account that the iconic actor had earnings of more than 55 million per ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides’ and that it was said that it would cost 90 million to bring him back for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, so in the fifth installment he charged an unknown amount between 55 and 90 million dollars.

And it is in this way that Amber Heard would have earned more for a movie in which she had not participated than for her entire career as an actress, since her current fortune is estimated to be around 8 million dollars, having received 2 million for Aquaman 2.

For the first installment of the tape he earned 1 million, and it is said that this is the role for which he has received the most. In addition, it is estimated that between 2013 and 2019, the peak years of her career, she had total earnings of 10 million dollars, which is still less than what she would have obtained if she had taken half of the earnings of her now ex-husband. .