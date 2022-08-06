Amber Heard appealed the sentence that condemned her to pay USD 10 million to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was found guilty of defaming Johnny Depp

Amber Heard filed an appeal on Thursday against the ruling by which a jury in the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, United States) found her guilty of defamation in the controversial trial he had with his former partner, actor Johnny Depp, almost two months ago.

“We believe that the court made errors that prevented a fair and consistent verdict with the First Amendment”reported the actress’s public relations team in an advance statement by specialized media in Hollywood.

The text, in which no further details are offered on Heard’s defense arguments, concludes that “although Twitter’s bonfires will be lit today”, They have decided to appeal the ruling to “guarantee both fairness and justice.”

Heard’s lawyers had already announced that they would appeal the verdict if the jury considered that the opinion piece that the actress signed in 2018 in the newspaper Washington Postwhere described himself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”was considered to constitute a crime of defamation.

Finally, The jury found three claims in Heard’s op-ed to be false, made with “actual malice,” and eventually required her to pay Depp $10 million in damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

For his part, Depp was sentenced to pay 2 million dollars due to a statement made by his lawyer, adam waldmanin which he accused Heard of having fabricated a “hoax”.

Amber Heard’s lawyers maintain that “the court made errors that prevented a fair and consistent verdict with the First Amendment”

Since then, Heard and her legal team have tried to reverse the trial ruling, alleging irregularities.

In the past week, the Fairfax courts dismissed another appeal filed by the actress in which he asked to annul the verdict because one of the jurors came instead of another.

Although the judge Penney Azcarate admitted the error, asserted that Heard’s attorneys should have filed the objection earlier and he stressed that there was no perceived attempt at fraud, so there was no reason to annul the verdict.

According to court documents, a 77-year-old county resident was served with a summons for trial. But the son of man, who have the same name and live at the same addressresponded to the summons and served in his place.

Heard’s attorneys say Virginia law is strict about the identities of jurors and that the case of mistaken identity is grounds for a mistrial. They have presented no evidence that the 52-year-old son, identified in court documents only as juror number 15, deliberately or insidiously sought to replace his father, but argue that possibility should not be ruled out.

During the trial, Depp said he never hit or sexually abused Heard and argued that she was the one who became violent during their relationship. The actress said that she had slapped Depp but only to defend herself or her sister.

(With information from EFE)

