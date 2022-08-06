all the news you need to know about Season 3 and the new update 21.00
The season 2 finale event of Fortnite It put an end to what, for me, has been the worst season of battle royale in a long time. Expectations were pretty low, that’s true. But the truth is that it has been to see the presentation trailer of the new Season 3 and to have that beautiful feeling again that I have sometimes with Fortnite; that the important thing is to have fun and share it with people.
It is not something that I say by chance: the recently released season of the game transmits summer vibes that have changed my sense of humor today. But now it’s time to get a little (just a little) more serious to talk about all the news that comes with Season 3 of Fortnite. Then I leave you with a list and concrete summary of all the information that Epic Games has published about it.
New mechanics, content, weapons and places of Fortnite Season 3
News
- A new biome has been added to the map called Reality Cascades.
- The latter is made up of a lush purple forest where we can find bouncing mushrooms and other consumables
- Added a new mechanic thanks to the reality seed item
- If we plant this in one game, we can harvest it in the next in the same place to get a great loot
- The bolonchos have returned to Fortnite
- You can now ride on the backs of boars and wolves
- The storm will now do more damage to us when we are in it
- Sliding mechanics have been improved
new weapons
- two shot shotgun: A burst shotgun capable of dealing a lot of damage in a short amount of time
- Designated Marksman Rifle: A new rifle whose range is somewhere between an assault rifle and a sniper rifle
- hammer assault rifle: a rifle with a difficult recoil, but useful at all types of distances
- On the other hand, these are the weapons that return to season 3:
- secondary pistol
- Stir
- automatic shotgun
- Pump and ram shotgun
- stinger submachine gun
- combat submachine gun
- commando assault rifle
- Ram Rifle (Burst Assault)
- heavy marksman rifle
- Grenade
- luminescent jar
- harpoon gun
- Shadow Seeker (Exotic Weapon)
- Precise six-round revolver (exotic weapon)
- Triumph (exotic weapon)
- Explosive Sniper Rifle (Exotic Weapon)
- Shock Grenades (not technically a weapon, but oh well)
New Battle Pass
- Fortnite has received a new Battle Pass with the Darth Vader skin as his final outfit
- The secret skin of this season will be Indiana Jones
- There is a new skin that we can craft in parts depending on how we want
From 9 to 10; How hyped are you for this new Season 3 of Fortnite? It only remains to check if those responsible for the game manage to keep the quality of the battle royale a little higher than in recent months to be facing one of the best content stages of Chapter 3. I am absolutely convinced.