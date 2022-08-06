all the news you need to know about Season 3 and the new update 21.00

The season 2 finale event of Fortnite It put an end to what, for me, has been the worst season of battle royale in a long time. Expectations were pretty low, that’s true. But the truth is that it has been to see the presentation trailer of the new Season 3 and to have that beautiful feeling again that I have sometimes with Fortnite; that the important thing is to have fun and share it with people.

It is not something that I say by chance: the recently released season of the game transmits summer vibes that have changed my sense of humor today. But now it’s time to get a little (just a little) more serious to talk about all the news that comes with Season 3 of Fortnite. Then I leave you with a list and concrete summary of all the information that Epic Games has published about it.

New mechanics, content, weapons and places of Fortnite Season 3

News

A new biome has been added to the map called Reality Cascades.

The latter is made up of a lush purple forest where we can find bouncing mushrooms and other consumables

Added a new mechanic thanks to the reality seed item

If we plant this in one game, we can harvest it in the next in the same place to get a great loot

The bolonchos have returned to Fortnite

You can now ride on the backs of boars and wolves

The storm will now do more damage to us when we are in it

Sliding mechanics have been improved

new weapons

two shot shotgun : A burst shotgun capable of dealing a lot of damage in a short amount of time

: A burst shotgun capable of dealing a lot of damage in a short amount of time Designated Marksman Rifle : A new rifle whose range is somewhere between an assault rifle and a sniper rifle

: A new rifle whose range is somewhere between an assault rifle and a sniper rifle hammer assault rifle : a rifle with a difficult recoil, but useful at all types of distances

: a rifle with a difficult recoil, but useful at all types of distances On the other hand, these are the weapons that return to season 3: secondary pistol Stir automatic shotgun Pump and ram shotgun stinger submachine gun combat submachine gun commando assault rifle Ram Rifle (Burst Assault) heavy marksman rifle Grenade luminescent jar harpoon gun Shadow Seeker (Exotic Weapon) Precise six-round revolver (exotic weapon) Triumph (exotic weapon) Explosive Sniper Rifle (Exotic Weapon) Shock Grenades (not technically a weapon, but oh well)



New Battle Pass

Fortnite has received a new Battle Pass with the Darth Vader skin as his final outfit

has received with the Darth Vader skin as his final outfit The secret skin of this season will be Indiana Jones

There is a new skin that we can craft in parts depending on how we want

From 9 to 10; How hyped are you for this new Season 3 of Fortnite? It only remains to check if those responsible for the game manage to keep the quality of the battle royale a little higher than in recent months to be facing one of the best content stages of Chapter 3. I am absolutely convinced.