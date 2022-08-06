a very hot night, fire and enemies everywhere

I’m officially out of things I want to do in Minecraft worth a good article. I’ve thought a lot about what the next step in my adventure should be, and enlightenment came to me as I watched The Lord of the Rings trilogy for the thousandth time. Any adventure worth its salt must have exploration, discovery.

Since there wasn’t much left to see in the standard version of Minecraft, I turned my attention to curseforge, a website that contains a good number of mods. From here on I will explore the content that the community has been creating over the years.

“Hell Expansion” is a mod that expands the world of the Nether (commonly called Hell) with a ton of new content: from aesthetic changes and visual improvements to new enemies. Crazy that you can’t even imagine!

I recommend that you take a look at the official website of the mod on Curseforge (after reading this experiential, obviously) and the trailer below.

Descending into the underworld of Minecraft

My experience in the “Infernal Expansion” mod was quite a journey. My fan broke shortly after starting the game. Chance? I do not know. What I do know is that I had the hottest night of my life while playing a Minecraft mod set in hell. I am silly.

Absolutely everything was new. I didn’t want to look at all the new content to increase the wow factor and chance of disaster. After all, it is a kind of “rework” of the Nether world. If it was already screwed up for me in its normal version, anything created by a veteran community was going to be more challenging.





My first few minutes in the new Nether went as expected: the very Muspelheim taken to Minecraft. There was lava everywhere and a good amount of bugs that I had not seen in my life.

My intention was not to arrive shooting at this new land like my Spanish ancestors, so I tried to put myself in the shoes of Alan Grant of jurassic-park to study this new Nether from a distance. Paraphrasing to Dr Ian Malcolm: Life in Minecraft finds its way.

The first thing that caught my attention was a little creature that I nicknamed “Minecraft Pac-Man”, although his real name is voline. The cuteness was hostile, as were most creatures in the mod. Because making new creatures in Minecraft friendly was not an option! I killed her by pushing her off a nearby cliff while hitting her.



Voline from Infernal Expansion

Now that he had “fired the first shot”, stripped of all humanity, it was not difficult to advance through the infernal Nether. In the end, the Spanish vein of conqueror came out and the comecoquitos of Minecraft It was my first victim. Could you put away self-defense? I could, but I have no credibility after going through the entire God of War series.

A few minutes later I found another voline. This time my ignorance did not give way to violence, because I was informed and I knew that those little creatures are crazy about “Magma Cream”. After giving him a few, the bug grew and began to fall asleep with each bite. He was funny because he was fuming from his head.

As I turned to leave, he attacked me. He left me no choice but to sacrifice him…he bit the hand that fed him so much. Then I learned something I should never have learned: when they die they drop gold nuggets. There was no longer any excuse not to kill them.

The thing is about lovable and deadly enemies

Later I came to an area of ​​narrow canyons with shades of red and turbo-adorable mushroom-like creatures. His name is Shroomloin, although I called them “setites of death”. They aren’t hostile unless you disturb their home, so this time I was able to get up close to see what they were up to and those cute little eyes they have.



Shroomloin from Infernal Expansion (official image)

Everything was going relatively well until everything started to go relatively wrong. I missed a couple of missclick and I damaged one of the cubes that make up your home. Then all the cute mushrooms formed a death squad that started attacking me with exploding balls. If self-defense was doubtful before, now I can’t even raise it. I am the worst being in the universe. Neither Thanos it was so cruel.



Warbeetle from Infernal Expansion (official image)

In the end, I had to run out of that red forest between canyons until I reached a blue-green forest where I found some beetles. His original name is Warbeetle and they are peaceful creatures. I didn’t mean to attack them, but a friend (he tried the mod when I recommended it) told me that they fly away quickly when hit.

Beautiful outside and rotten inside: death lies in wait

The beauty and cuteness are over when I leave behind the areas of colorful forests and lava lakes with bright butterflies. I arrived at an area of ​​black sand where there was nothing. Some beings began to emerge from the earth to chase me. The game calls them Embodybut in my land they are zombies: half a human body fueled by blue flames that crawl towards you to kill you.



Infernal Expansion Embody (official image)

Needless to say, I ran out of that area like hell. The heat that night did not seem to improve and I was not to get nervous with so much malrollismo.

I continued my journey until I reached an area made up only of toca and dotted with some lava flows. There I met the most dangerous bugs so far: Basalt Giants. I nicknamed them “Kicking Giants.” I took a position in a safe place and watched as these huge beings kicked Magma Cubes trying to enter their territory.



Basalt Giant from Infernal Expansion (official image)

After having a good cold gazpacho late at night while saw the kicking spectacle, I continued on my way into the unknown. I came across several cute but not very interesting creatures.

The last creatures I could see before I died were the glowsquito and the Blindsight, two neutral creatures that offered me a hunting show like few times. The Blindsight (or “jumping stone” to me) uses its colors and lights to attract the Glowsquito (or “mosquito-fly” to me) and hunt them down. I admit I saw the scene with the Jurassic Park soundtrack playing in my mind.



Glowsquito and Blindsight from Infernal Expansion

While chasing a Glowsquito, I fell down a ravine into a lava lake and died. No one will sing songs of heroism or great deeds over my death in this expedition to Minecraft’s “Infernal Expansion” mod. It’s ironic that I’m able to pull off incredible parkour scenes in Assassin’s Creed Unity and that my fate in Minecraft is found in most cases at the bottom of a dark well… or flaming in this case.

If you are bored in Minecraft and want new areas to explore, I recommend you to check out the “Infernal Expansion” mod for Minecraft. My experience is just the tip of the iceberg of what it has to offer. If you try it, tell me in comments what you think.