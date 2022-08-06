A mystery: How is Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie and their children?

The divorce of the couple known as Brangelina, that is, the one made up of Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliewas highly publicized, and left their children behind in the position of choosing between their mother or their father.

The male star of Mr & Mrs Smith has been busy recently promoting her upcoming action comedy Bullet Train but makes the most of his downtime with his children, despite ongoing legal disputes with his ex.

A source close to Pitt told PEOPLE in this week’s edition: “Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they’re all in LA. Because the kids are older now, they have their own lives and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them.”

How is Brad Pitt’s relationship with Angelina Jolie and their children?

The exes, who were declared legally single by a judge in 2019, are parents to Maddox20, Pax, 18, Zahara17, Shiloh16 and the twins vivienne Y Knoxof 14 years.

“Brad has his movies, he has Miraval and he has these other [pasiones]”says the source. “He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He’s living his best life given the circumstances.”

The Oscar-winning actor and producer keeps busy with his production company Plan BIn addition to managing Château Miraval, the extensive villa and winery in Correns, Francewhich he bought with Jolie in 2008.

“He is really enjoying Miraval and always invested the profits in it”, add the source. Recall that Jolie sold her interest in the property in October 2021 and Pitt is fighting her in multiple lawsuits seeking to nullify the sale.

Pitt also appears to be in high spirits from his recent promotional appearances for Bullet Train (in theaters August 5), in which he’s been all smiles and donning colorful, stylish ensembles.

For the inexperienced, the former Hollywood power couple met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2003 and started dating after pitt separated from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2005.