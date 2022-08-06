6 original series that you have to see now! on the platform – El Financiero

In recent days the merger between HBO Max and Discovery + for a new streaming platform has been the subject of its users, who complained about the disappearance of some of its content shortly after Warner Bros announced that batgirl It would not be released in theaters or as part of its online catalog.

Although there are many plans they have for the futureas a plan that could include advertising, while that happens (the change is planned to be made in the United States in 2023) we will tell you about some original productions to keep an eye on if you don’t have plans and want options for a marathon.

Westworld

It is a dystopian science fiction series made up of a cast that includes Evan Rachel Wood, Aaron Paul, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal and Luke Hemsworth, among other actors. It premiered in 2016 and has four seasons.

The brainchild of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy unfolds in a technological and fictitious amusement park with an old west theme, which is populated by androids programmed so as not to harm visitors, who pay for satisfy your fantasies wild. Her successes include three Golden Globe nominations.

The Third Day

The miniseries is divided into two parts called summer and winter through six episodes that tell two stories that take place in the same place. One of them is starring Jude Lawwho plays a mysterious man in an environment that begins to turn supernatural.

The distribution adds to naomi harris, a single mother looking for answers, which will involve a risk. Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly created in 2020 this one season series.

Raised by Wolves

Two seasons –the first of them in 2020– recounted a story by Aaron Guzikowski who enlisted actors such as Amanda Collin, Travis Fimmel, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong to play his lead characters.

The story follows two androids, who are tasked with raising human children on a virgin planet after Earth was destroyed. The religious differences will threaten their existenceso they will have to learn that the beliefs of humanity can be treacherous.

The White Lotus

In this comedy-drama by Mike White It is told about the journey of several guests at a resort in Hawaiibut every day of the week complex and dark events arise between them, the employees and the paradisiacal place.

Their first season – with six chapters – arrived in 2021 Starring Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, and Steve Zahn.

Succession

A dysfunctional family owns an empire of audiovisual media and entertainment companies, but its powerful members are power hungryso they seek to run the business their way and not as the plan dictates.

After his premiere in 2018, the series created by Jesse Armstrong has achieved various awards; this year is the most nominated for the Emmy awards in 2022 with 25 possible awards. Along the 3 seasons, already renewed for a fourthHiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong appear on screen.

Mare of Easttown

In april 2021 a project arrived drama and suspense thought up by Brad Ingelsby and starring Kate Winslet wins Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the Golden Globes for her work as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective investigating a local murder at a time when her own life is falling apart.

Are seven episodes those who are part of the nominated for six Emmy categorieswhich won three of them, all for its actors on a list that also includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, David Denman and Evan Peters, who filmed in Pennsylvania, United States.