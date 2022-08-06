5 PHOTOS of Ben Affleck before and after MARRYING Jennifer Lopez

For two decades, Ben Affleck He is considered one of the most sought-after leading men in Hollywood, which was demonstrated when in the early 2000s he was a couple of Jennifer Lopezhowever, with the passage of time it has gone through a great evolution, and even, after several failed relationships, it returned to have an affair with J-Lo, so then you can see 5 Photos how the actor has looked before Y after of get marry with the famous actress and singer.

After several years as a child actor, Ben He rose to world fame after being one of the protagonists of the movie ‘Armaggedon’, and shortly after he starred in another box office hit ‘Pearl Harbor’, which made him a Hollywood celebrity, however, his popularity was catapulted when It was revealed that he was in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck started dating Jennifer in July 2002 after starring together in the movie ‘Gigli’, and both also participated in the film ‘Jersey Girl’, as well as the music video for the song “Jenny from the Block”. Is that why? their relationship, which was nicknamed “Bennifer”, became very mediatic and the two were covers in all parts of the world.

Although it was one of the favorite couples of entertainment and even had wedding plans, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They separated in 2004 on good terms, as the actors assured that their breakup occurred due to great public and media pressure around them, so both chose to follow different paths.

After that, Ben He began dating actress Jennifer Garner in October 2004 after striking up a good friendship on the set of ‘Pearl Harbor’ and ‘Daredevil’. They finally got engaged in April 2005 and married shortly after in June 2005 at a private ceremony in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Despite Affleck He was having a good love life, for several years he went through stages of professional ups and downs, so he became an unprofitable actor, and as if that were not enough, he had problems with alcohol. This came together and apparently caused problems in his marriage, so he and Garner divorced in 2018.

Despite this sentimental situation, Ben Affleck He grew stronger and showed an imposing physique since he gave life to the character of Bruce Wayne, better known as Batman, in the DC Comics film saga on the ‘Justice League’. It was so that after some time, the actor gave himself another chance at love, and began dating the beautiful actress Ana de Armas, and although the public and the media loved this couple, their relationship was short-lived, since they were only together. for a year, ending their romance in 2020.

Later, when Affleck kept away from the spotlight, he became the center of attention by resuming his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, which had ended two decades ago. Although it seemed that the actors wanted to take their relationship little by little, they surprised in this 2022 by getting engaged and getting married very spontaneously.

However, since Ben I know case with Jennifer Lopezhe has been seen to have lost muscle mass, since the couple immediately went on their honeymoon, but through photos the ravages of the strange agreement made by JLo and Affleck before reaching the altar, as it was leaked in various media that the singer asked her fiancé to have sex at least four times a week during their marriage.

Thus, in recent days, the actor has been seen in Photos much thinner and with dark circles, so at the moment he looks unrecognizable and with a somewhat emaciated physical appearance compared to what he has shown throughout his career, and mainly, when he has been recording his scenes as Batman.