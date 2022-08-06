21 Movie and TV Actors Who Stayed or Left for Their Salary
Some agreed to earn less as long as the pay was equitable
1.
First of all, Neve Campbell recently decided not to be a part of the upcoming premiere of scream 6 because the salary offer that was presented to her was not in accordance with the value that she represented for the franchise. Neve had been playing Sidney Prescott since the first film of scream in 1996. In a statement made in reference to the failed salary negotiation, Neve said: “It has been a very difficult decision to move forward. To all my supporters in scream, I love them. They were always a great support to me. I will be eternally grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the last 25 years.”
two.
Jason Weaver, who does the singing voice of young Simba in The Lion King, revealed that, initially, he was offered the amount of $2,000,000 for his intervention in the songs “Hakuna Matata” and “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King”; however, his family rejected the deal. Jason’s mother negotiated with Disney and got, in 1994, $100,000 up front, plus a share of the royalties. Now, he has earned over $2 million for his work since 2019.
3.
Scarlett Johansson is said to have received $15,000,000 for Black Widow, which took him years of struggle. In avengers, he went on to earn a salary in the “low seven figures” (when compared to Robert Downey Jr.’s $50,000,000 for the film). By receiving the pay raise, Scarlett managed to match what Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth got for their appearances in Marvel’s solo sequels: Captain America: Civil War Y Thor: Ragnarök.
Four.
Obviously, the cast of friends joined to negotiate better wages. When the show averaged 24.7 million followers in season 8, the cast demanded NBC pay $1,000,000 per episode. In fact, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston agreed to take a cut in their salaries so that the rest of the six main cast members could get the same amount. For the final two seasons, the six actors earned $1,000,000 per episode, after making just $22,500 in the first season.
5.
In fact, the cast of friends it paved the way for other television casts to collectively negotiate salary agreements. In 2015, the cast of The Big Bang Theory did something similar when the original five main cast members – Kaley Cuoco, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar – successfully managed to earn $1,000,000 per episode. Then, in 2017, when it came time to renew contracts for Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, the initial five actors decided to take pay cuts so they could all earn the same.
6.
Before filming began new york dead endSienna Miller tried to negotiate a higher salary, but the studio financing the film refused to take the amount she was asking for. Chadwick Boseman contributed a portion of her salary so Sienna could receive the amount she demanded. Siena recalled, “He said that was the amount of money I deserved.” “And he said, ‘You’re being paid what you deserve, what you’re worth.’ It’s unimaginable to think that there could be another man in that city who behaved so kindly or so respectfully.”
7.
Terrence Howard, who originally had a three-movie deal with Marvel, ended up being replaced after playing Rhodey in Hombre de Hierro because they only offered him as a salary the equivalent of 12.5% below what he had been initially promised. Referring to having to leave the franchise, Terrence commented, “It turns out that the person I helped become Iron Man… took the money that was supposed to be mine and then cast me aside.”
8.
For Malcolm & Marie, it was Zendaya who battled to ensure that a single criterion was applied to the entire team that was part of the film when it came to doling out profits based on success. “[John David Washington y yo] we managed to create this financial structure to ensure that all of our team members earned points through it, so when it was sold,” he explained, “they made money too; so we hope that it will be a system that can continue. I think it’s important that we care about our people.”
9.
After This Is Us season 1, the main cast members, which included Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chris Sullivan, successfully teamed up to fight for equal pay from then on . For the rest of the series, everyone already earned the same. Series creator Dan Fogelman is said to have also weighed in and helped the actors negotiate their raises.
10.
After the seventh season of office, Steve Carell left the hit comedy series, and at that point everyone thought he wanted to leave. However, in the book The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, several members of the group revealed that NBC executives never made an offer for him to stay when his original contract expired. Casting director Allison Jones recalled, “Someone didn’t pay him enough. It was completely stupid.”
eleven.
the star of teen wolfArden Cho refused to return for the next revival film after allegedly being offered “half the proposed salary to his three colleagues per episode,” who are white actresses. Arden was the only actress of color among the four regular female cast members. Shortly after this news, Dylan O’Brien hinted that one of the reasons for not appearing in the film was the mistreatment of Arden.
12.
Meryl Streep flatly refused after The Devil Wears Prada offered her less than she thought she was worth. “In my mind, the offer was, if not outrageous, taken lightly; maybe it doesn’t reflect what I’m really worth to the project,” Meryl recalled in 2016. “That was goodbye time for me, and then they offered the I was 55 years old, and I had just learned, very late, how to trade on my own account.
13.
In 2005, when it premiered Grey’s Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey was earning “nearly double” what Ellen Pompeo was earning, even though Ellen literally played the title character. This situation continued for two seasons until she was able to negotiate better pay. Then, in 2018, Ellen became the highest paid actress in a dramatic television series earning $575,000 per episode for the past three seasons.
14.
Emmy Rossum publicly rebuked the producers of Shameless for not paying her the same amount as William H. Macy in 2016. Up until Season 8, Emmy was earning much less than William, and she rightly believed she should be paid more, considering Fiona was actually co-starring in the series. . Emmy confessed that: “One of the best things that happened to me when everything fell apart was the great support I received from Bill [Macy]Negotiations with Emmy caused the season 8 renewal to be put on hold, until an agreement was finally reached.
fifteen.
Benicio Del Toro was originally director JJ Abrams’ first choice to play Khan in Star Trek: Into the Dark; However, Benicio ended up resigning from the project after he was not offered a salary that would convince him. Ultimately, Khan was played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2013 sequel.
16.
In 2018, Jessica Chastain defended Octavia Spencer when the pair were in talks to star in an untitled Christmas comedy. Jessica managed to negotiate a “Most Favored Nation Clause” that included both of their salaries, plus they received five times what they had originally asked for. The movement was started when Octavia told Jessica that women of color are often paid less than white women.
17.
Before the third season of stranger things, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbor all secured pay raises. By this time, child actors received the best fit, going from $30,000 per episode to around $250,000. Winona and David, already established actors before the series, saw a raise of $300,000 or more.
18.
After the fourth season of The West Wing, Rob Lowe decided to leave the series with the initial argument that the character he played, Sam Seaborn, had become useless and needed to breathe new air. However, insiders on the series revealed that the departure was due, in part, to Rob wanting a higher salary. By then, Rob was one of the highest-paid actors on the series alongside Martin Sheen.
19.
Lauren Cohan, who had been playing the role of Maggie in The Walking Dead since the second season, he left the series for a few others after a failed contract negotiation with AMC. Lauren was fighting for a salary equivalent to her male partners, Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus, for the ninth season. Eventually, Lauren left the series to star in cavalier whiskeybut after it was cancelled, he returned to The Walking Dead for the final season with a fairly long negotiation process.
twenty.
Daniel Dae Kim, along with Grace Park, was unable to achieve payroll parity, neither for themselves nor for their original cast mates. Hawaii Five-0, Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Unable to come to an agreement, both Daniel and Grace left the series before the eighth season. Daniel said that one thing that was not clearly reported at the time was the amount of salary cut that he had to take to work in Hawaii Five-0 after coming from lost.
twenty-one.
And finally, when it was time to shoot The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Charlize Theron made sure to negotiate and get a salary equal to that of Chris Hemsworth. Chris was originally planned to have more responsibilities than Charlize, even though they both co-starred in the first film and returned for the sequel. Charlize’s demand for a matching salary was accepted and she ended up earning over $10,000,000 for the film, which was equal to what Chris earned.
This post was translated from English.