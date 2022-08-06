21 Movie and TV Actors Who Stayed or Left for Their Salary

1.

First of all, Neve Campbell recently decided not to be a part of the upcoming premiere of scream 6 because the salary offer that was presented to her was not in accordance with the value that she represented for the franchise. Neve had been playing Sidney Prescott since the first film of scream in 1996. In a statement made in reference to the failed salary negotiation, Neve said: “It has been a very difficult decision to move forward. To all my supporters in scream, I love them. They were always a great support to me. I will be eternally grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the last 25 years.”