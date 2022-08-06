12 Memorable Examples of Movie Accents Gone Wrong, From Ana de Armas to Lady Gaga

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in the controversial Netflix movie, Blonde.

The upcoming film is a fictionalized version of the iconic Hollywood star, but Monroe fans have already found plenty to complain about after a new trailer was released last week.

One of the most glaring issues (according to fans), is that the Hispanic-Cuban de Armas seems to have trouble making her accent sound similar to Monroe’s distinctive voice.

But de Armas isn’t the only actress who has struggled with her character’s accent, even with the help of a dialect coach.

Here are 12 memorable examples of movie accents gone wrong.

Anne of Arms in Blonde (2022)

Andrew Dominik’s film about Marilyn Monroe has yet to be released and its leading lady, Ana de Armas, is already facing criticism for her accent. De Armas said she underwent “nine months” of training with a dialect coach to play the sex symbol born in Los Angeles, but Monroe fans are convinced she could have trained a few more, if the trailer is to be trusted.

Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ (Netflix)

Lady Gaga in House of Gucci (2021)

Lady Gaga said she inhabited the character of Patrizia Reggiani (the wife of Maurizio Gucci, whom she murdered in 1995) for a year and a half, using the accent for nine months on and off screen. Unfortunately, the result of all this method work was an accent that the film’s own dialect coach described as “more Russian” than Italian. a pity

literally everyone in Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Wild Mountain Thyme is a romantic drama that, thanks to the surreal accents of its protagonists, broke the Internet when its trailer was published. The film, starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan, is a real horror feast for its bad accents. Set on a mystical Irish farmhouse in an unrecognizable year (is it 2019 or 1953? Who knows!), the film features an incredibly talented all-star cast who mercilessly pummel an Irish accent beyond recognition. Christopher Walken strives to be from Mullingar, but sounds more like “the pirate Christopher Walken”; Blunt’s is disconcerting; then there’s Jamie Dornan, who is really Irish, but sounds like someone who’s never set foot in the country.

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ (Lionsgate)

Anne Hathaway in one day (2011)

Anne Hathaway is an actress of undoubted talent, but whichever way you look at it, Hathaway’s starring role as a Yorkshire girl doesn’t sound like a recipe for success. And she wasn’t. The film boasts an impressive 36 percent review score on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks in part to Hathaway’s cartoonish English accent. She despite claiming that she had seen Emmerdale To prepare for the role, Hathaway tries “one of the most pathetic Yorkshire accents you’ve ever heard,” according to the critic of The Telegraph Robby Collin.

Russell Crowe in Robin Hood (2010)

Russell Crowe, normally a safe choice for a historical British accent, was widely derided for his portrayal of Robin Hood in Ridley Scott’s 2010 action flick. Crowe vacillated between Irish, Yorkshire and his native New Zealand accents. , leaving viewers baffled. Crowe even stormed out of a BBC interview with Mark Lawson after the journalist suggested his character sounded Irish. Years later, Crowe would reveal that his main inspiration for the accent was…Michael Parkinson. Which explains a lot, actually.

Russell Crowe swore after a BBC presenter suggested details of his Robin Hood accent didn’t sound English (AP)

Don Cheadle in the trilogy of oceans (2001, 2004, 2007)

Another brilliant American actor victim of the British accent. Cheadle’s accent for the scam trilogy sounded like East London, but comically exaggerated. In 2008, Cheadle pleaded: “Forgive me! I will not do”. What a relief.

Nicholas Cage in Corelli’s Mandolin (2001)

If you’ve seen this movie, you’ll find it hard to believe that Cage is of Italian descent (his father was literature professor August Coppola, brother of director Francis Ford Coppola). Despite learning to play the real mandolin for the film, it’s clear Cage didn’t go to all that trouble for his Italian accent, that he sounds a bit more like Jack Black’s controversial Mexican voice in free nacho.

Keanu Reeves in Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Keanu Reeves gives a remarkably laughable performance in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, thanks in no small part to his hilarious “British” accent. In statements to Entertainment Weekly in 2015, director Francis Ford Coppola explained, “He tried really hard. That was the problem, really: he wanted to do it perfectly and in trying to do it perfectly he was far-fetched”. We still love you Keanu and the movie is still great.

‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’ (Zoetrope/Columbia Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Tom Cruise in far and away (1992)

Tom Cruise is actively terrible at far and away, a bizarre adventure film from Ron Howard that was the second of three wildly divergent collaborations with Cruise’s then-wife, Nicole Kidman. His Irish accent is an agitated noise, coming on one minute and gone the next.

Pierce Brosnan in taffin (1988)

If you haven’t seen Brosnan’s pre-Bond action movie, taffin (and most likely not), you may have watched a specific 14 seconds of it anyway. In them, the actor orders his love partner to leave his house in a manner that could only be described as Tommy Wiseau-esque. But Irish viewers have even more reason to be confused, as Brosnan is from the Republic of Ireland, but he speaks with an incomprehensible Northern Irish accent throughout. His phrase “So maybe you shouldn’t be living here” has become a classic of the cinematographic tradition.

“Maybe you shouldn’t be living here!”: (The genuinely Irish) Pierce Brosnan in ‘Taffin’

mickey rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Mickey Rooney’s portrayal of Japanese landowner Mr. Yunioshi in this classic is now widely accepted as a toxic caricature built on racist stereotypes. With taped-up eyelids and protruding teeth, Rooney completed his ludicrous performance with an offensive parody of a Japanese accent. Rooney later said that he “wouldn’t have done it” if he had known he was going to offend people.

Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins (1964)

Dick Van Dyke’s English accent in Mary Poppins is considered the “worst attempt by an American to be British”, according to a survey carried out in 2017 by Babel. Even Van Dyke agrees, as after receiving a BAFTA in 2017 he said: “I welcome this opportunity to apologize to the BAFTA members for inflicting on you the most appalling London accent in film history.”

