WWE would be considering the possibility of bringing back a former NXT champion

Recent events in WWE have kicked off a series of changes that have led, among other things, to a new leadership in the company’s power dome and the appointment of Triple H as WWE’s new creative chief.

This situation has caused a wave of enthusiasm among the talent, both from within the company and from outside, including former superstars, who could return to WWE post-Vince McMahon. We have recently seen it with Dakota Kai, who made her return to the company at SummerSlam, just three months after being fired from her. Nevertheless, It seems that he will not be the only talent to return to WWE.

And it is that, as Fightful has learned, Killer Kross could follow in Dakota’s footsteps. In this sense, the media indicates that several people from the business have indicated that they hoped to see him return, and even a source indicated that he believed that he was already in the company’s plans. However, and although confirmation is still necessary in this regard, the truth is that, at least, the company has considered the possibility of bringing it back.

Kross was promoted to the WWE Raw main roster last year. Nevertheless, the company never had a major creative plan for him. Furthermore, there he was separated from his wife, Scarlett Bordeauxwhich had been an integral part of his character in NXT. His debut in the red mark was highly criticizedlosing to Jeff Hardy in a fleeting match while he was still NXT Champion.

In the meantime, in NXT he was one of the main figures of the brand, being one of the few fighters to win the maximum championship twice. However, shortly after being promoted, and Given the cold reaction of the public, the company decided to dispense with its services.

On the other hand, it is unknown if in his possible return to the company, Kross would be accompanied by Scarlett again. Finally, the outlet indicates that it has contacted the fighter, but has not received any response. We will have to keep an eye out for future information on this.

