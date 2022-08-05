Wounded Hearts | All about “Wounded Hearts”, Netflix’s new romantic hit | netflix | Movies | love | romance | News | VIU

A few days after its premiere in Netflix“wounded hearts” has become one of the most viewed movies on the platform. Far from being a story of love Like in fairy tales, this film is so hard and real that it ended up captivating the hearts of the viewers.

The plot

“wounded hearts” follows the story of Cassie and Luke, a struggling aspiring singer and a Marine with a troubled past, whose starkly opposite lives intertwine after they agree to marry to share the financial and medical benefits of military service. But as time passes, friendship turns into love and together they will have to fight against the tragedy that is coming.

“This story is about choosing not to see color (referring to the original title “Purple Hearts”) and choose love, above all things, and how a red heart and a blue heart can come together and choose love. That can change the world in the most beautiful way”, revealed Sofia Carson (Cassie) for Collider.

The protagonists

“wounded hearts” stars two familiar faces from the youth scene. Cassie embodied by sophia carson, a multifaceted young Colombian-American artist with a successful stint at Disney and whose role as Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen in “Descendants”, catapulted her to fame. and Luke for Nicholas Galitzinea young English actor who became a celebrity after playing Prince Robert in the new version of “Cinderella” starring Camila Cabello.

The team behind the story

This realistic film is inspired by the homonymous novel by the writer Tess Wakefield . Since its launch in 2017, “wounded hearts” quickly became a best seller. Being the first novel with which the author debuted in literature for adults, He put heart and soul into the story: he did extensive research on addictions, illnesses, medical processes, law, the military, music theory, and even captured his own breakup in the story of Cassie and Luke. .

Those who were in charge of bringing this romantic story to the Netflix screen were Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum in the direction, Kyle Jarrow, and Liz W. García in the script and Ishai Setton in the edition. Also, sophia carson She not only participated as the protagonist, but also as executive producer, co-writer and singer of the soundtrack, which plays a very important role in the film.

“We really put our hearts into bringing Cassie’s music to life. It was the most challenging role of my life but also the most rewarding.”, Sofia told Collider.