With red swimsuit Andrea Escalona arouses passion in networks

Who has been very quiet, for a long time is Andrea Escalona 35 years old, who no longer wants to be involved in any scandal, she has also been seen single for a long time, so she prefers to be, because she loves how she is at this moment in her life.

One of the ways in which the driver born in Mexico City enjoys life to the fullest is when she is seen on the beach or in the pool, where she wears the best swimsuits, in this case it was a red two-piece. with which your abdomen looks very good.

As if that were not enough, Andrea Escalona put on some black boots to model the beach outfit, which reached more than 70,000 likes, in addition to several comments of all kinds where they told her that she looks spectacular in all aspects, from a well-groomed face, even his well-worked physique with which he fell in love with everyone as always.

And it is that for a long time the figure of the daughter of Magda Rodríguez, has always attracted the attention of Internet users, who in fact would like a date with her, but for the moment she prefers to be alone to enjoy with her family for a long time, in this case with her nieces and her aunt Andy Rodríguez, the producer of Hoy.

“WOW, how beautiful you are, Andrea, spectacular as always, excellent day”, “I will never get tired of telling you how beautiful you are @andy_escalona, ​​you look very, very beautiful. I send you greetings and kisses”, “How adorable you are, precious maiden, simply charming as always loved the universe”, “You look gorgeous @andy_escalona I send you a big hug and a big kiss, friend, I am your fan, greetings !!!!”, write the networks.

Another of the things that fans of Andrea Escalona love is that she has always been forward with the projects she proposes, because as many will remember she loves to sing, so on more than one occasion we have seen her collaborating with various groupers.

As if that were not enough, he gives all his energy to the Hoy program, to make it a success like his mother always dreamed of, that is why he takes great care of his work in the morning.

