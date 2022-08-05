Will Smith apologizes on video for slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith apologized again to Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscars telecast in a new video, saying his behavior was “unacceptable” and that he tried to contact the comedian about the incident but was told Rock wasn’t there. clever.

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith said in the under-six minute video posted online Friday. “I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.” To Rock, he said: “I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith, seated in a polo shirt and white cap, spoke directly into the camera and answered preselected questions about his behavior at the Academy Awards on March 27, when he slapped host Rock after the comedian made a reference to the hairstyle of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith also apologized to Rock’s family and especially to Rock’s mother, Rosalie, who was horrified to see her son hurt and told US Weekly magazine that “when he slapped Chris, he slapped us all. He really he slapped me.” Smith also apologized to Tony Rock, Chris’s younger brother.

“I didn’t realize how many people were hurt at the time,” Smith said.

Likewise, he apologized to his own family “for the tension I caused everyone” and to his fellow Oscar nominees for having “stolen and tarnished their moment.” He mentioned Questlove by his name; the slap interrupted the victory of the documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” of the musician and director. Rock was on stage to present that award.

Smith also said his wife did nothing to encourage his slap. “Jada had nothing to do with it,” she noted. “I made a decision on my own.” Pinkett Smith has said that he has alopecia areata, a disorder that causes hair loss.

Following the altercation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Smith from attending the Oscars or any other of its events for 10 years. Smith apologized to Rock in a statement after the ceremony, saying what he did was “out of line and I was wrong.”

“Sorry is really not enough,” Smith said in the video, adding that he’s hurt that he hasn’t lived up to fans’ expectations. “Letting people down is my core trauma.”

Many had speculated that Smith would appear on camera to discuss the slap first on Pinkett Smith’s online series “Red Table Talk,” but the actor decided to do so in a post on his social media with no follow-up questions or surprise inquiries.

