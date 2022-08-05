Will Smith and Jada Pinkett on the verge of divorce? This is how his fortune would be divided

It has been more than a month since the controversial night of the Oscars in which Will Smith starred in a sound aggression to the presenter of the event, Chris Rock, after a comment by the humorist on the alopecia of his wife, Jada Pinkett.

However, despite the fact that as a result of the slap there were endless news of all kinds about the marriage, now the one that has the most force is the insistent rumors that speak of the divorce of the couple. In fact, many international media take it practically for granted and even talk about how the fortune they have in common would be distributed.

According to this information, based on sources close to the couple, it is the actor, who would have been very hurt by the cold reaction of his wife after the scandal, the one who would be willing to end their relationship. And they go further, as they ensure that they will formalize the request for divorce when the actor returns from his spiritual journey through India.





“There were problems between them for years, but now they hardly speak. The tensions between them have been palpable”these sources say to Heat Magazine.

The media are even speculating on how the fortune they have amassed in these 25 years of relationship would be distributed if that divorce signature becomes a reality. Thus, and in accordance with the laws of the State of California, Jada Pinkett Smith would have the right to receive half of the actor’s fortune, valued at more than 328 million eurosthat would be added to the approximate amount of 47 millionwhich is what she would have in her account.





According to the same sources, this divorce “could be one of the most tense in the history of show business And it could last longer than Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.”