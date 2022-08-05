Will Hunting’s Path to Healing

Scene from the movie “In Search of Destiny”, which shows Will Hunting, played by Matt Damon, solving a theorem in one of the corridors of a building at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A theorem that no one has been able to solve remains in the corridor of a building at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). A young man who is in charge of cleaning watches him. The same one that ends up solving it without any problem. Now a teacher is looking among his students who has been responsible for that. He finds no answers between them, so he writes another mathematical problem on a blackboard, the one that one day he finds the cleaning boy solving. The meeting ends in insults before he can realize that this boy is the one who has been solving the theorems. So, he sets out to find him, because he doesn’t want to miss out on such a brilliant mind. But what the teacher does not know is that his own goals, his success and his intelligence, do not necessarily have to be shared by others.

Will Hunting, that’s the name of the genius you’re looking for. The one who was in three foster homes. The young man has also been in jail several times, even his job at MIT was acquired through the freedom office, although one day he is fired from that job. Then, Will ends up in prison, after assaulting a man and a policeman. While behind bars he calls a girl he met in a bar, Skylar, and asks if she happens to be studying law. The solution for parole is not found with her, but through the professor, who offers to help him, but in exchange for two requirements: he must meet with him every week to check mathematical problems and he must attend therapy. Without knowing it, he will embark on a path towards true freedom, which goes beyond getting rid of physical chains.