Why The ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ignored One Of The Books’ Most Interesting Characters – CINEMABLEND

There are seven Weasley brothers, but in the film saga we know only six. Why did you decide to do without this nice and absent character that readers liked so much?

The film saga based on the series of novels by Harry Potter is one of those examples -not as common as one might expect- in which the adaptation of a famous work is capable of equaling, and even surpassing, the success of its original format. For decades since the publication of the first book in 1997, JK Rowling’s literary saga has elevated the love of reading for millions of young readers and has managed to maintain it generation after generation, but the eight films released between 2001 and 2011 also equal it in its condition of unforgettable success.

More than ten years after the debut of the last film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), Harry Potter remains one of the sagas that we remember with absolute nostalgia and Today his return in some of its possible forms continues to be part of the desires of many followers. For this reason, the special that HBO Max gave us at the beginning of this year, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, in which the stars of the franchise were reunited for the first time on screen after a decade of not doing so, it left us wanting more.

At Warner Bros. they are aware of this and have not hesitated to admit that their plans include creating more Harry Potter from the hand of its author JK Rowling, but, while all this fantasy materializes -if it does one day- the millions of fans of the franchise continue to enjoy ‘easter-eggs’, various anecdotes and all the news related to its stars.

Among the dozens of characters that we will always carry in our hearts, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) will stand out for life, of course, but the list is long. Even so, the film saga that adapted Rowling’s famous work did not count among its cast with some other prominent characters that fans of the books know very, very well and are fully aware that They would have completely wowed viewers had they been given a chance on the big screen.

Charlie, the Weasley brother we never met

In Harry Potter there are a lot of Weasley brothers, specifically sevenbut the reality is that, unfortunately, we can’t meet them all in the movie saga released between 2001 and 2011. Yes, the protagonist’s inseparable best friend, Ron, is part of the story, of course, while the mischievous twins Fred (James Phelps) and George Weasley (Oliver Phelps) and the future wife of Harry Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright). But we also meet Percy (Chris Rankin) and William (Domhnall Gleeson) on screen.

Nevertheless, there’s a seventh brother, Charlie Weasley, who we don’t get to meet on screenalthough it is mentioned, and the truth is that it isHis absence is noticeable to fans of the books because he is such an interesting character.

Second son of Arthur and Molly Weasley, Charlie is briefly mentioned throughout the movies as a brother who was studying and working with dragons in Romania, but aside from his interest in dragons and his work in Romania, little more is revealed about the character. However, in the Harry Potter books, during his time at Hogwarts, Charlie was the captain of the Quidditch team and an outstanding student at the school.

Why do the movies go without Charlie Weasley? The series of books is full of different plots, characters, moments and specific details, so the movies had no choice but to make concessions in their day and leave out some elements that were in the original story. Although that meant leaving aside the most beloved characters. ANDhe character of Charlie is great and interesting, but the truth is that he did not play an important part in the story of Harry Potter, the central axis of everything. Thus, in order to save time and focus on exploring the most important plots well, Charlie was eliminated from the films. Wouldn’t it have been fascinating to see him surrounded by dragons?

