Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have the perfect divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met during the filming of the romantic comedy “Amor espinado” in 2003. Photo: Courtesy

The whole world has proven that second chances work, at least when it comes to love, because finally Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They said yes at the altar after 20 years of being engaged for the first time and having canceled said engagement.

Now they walk around Paris, together with one of his daughters, Seraphineand her twins, Emme Y Max, chased by a cloud of photographers who record them as they pass through the city’s luxury shops, Parisian restaurants and the main tourist sites of the French capital. It looks like a fairy tale. Netizens leave comments for them and rate them as perfect. And so do the previous marital relationships that both Jennifer and Ben had.

For those who like perfect love stories, it also seems that there are perfect heartbreak stories, or at least calm ones. In conclusion, Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have ideal and calm divorces, so much so that they seem unreal, since they are friends and confidants of their exes.

You may also be interested in: Wow. Ben Affleck chose an important date with his ex-wife for his wedding with Jennifer Lopez

THE PERFECT EX-WIFE OF BEN AFFLECK

After Ben broke up with JLo the first time 18 years ago, he met Jennifer Garnerduring the movie Pearl Harbor. After a year of romance, they married privately in June 2005 in the Turks and Caicos Islands. They were together for ten years and had three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. She came a first separation, because of his addictions. Then, they tried again and in the end they decided to separate and announced their divorce in 2018. It was rumored that there was an infidelity of him with the nanny, but in an interview he would blame his addictions for his failure and would be sorry. “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was in 2015, 2016 and of course it created more marital problems and ended up destroying us.” Ben later said that his divorce was the biggest and most painful mistake of his life.

Although they were no longer husband and wife, they have always remained friends. It is said that she endorses the girlfriends he has had and that she was also the one who took him to rehab several times when they were exes. In conclusion, his best friend and confidant is his ex-wife and the mother of his children. Garner also endorsed his courtship and wedding with López and the three have even been seen in some meetings. It seems that Affleck and Garner have the perfect divorce, far from fighting over children or property.

Here more entertainment news that are trending

JLO’S PERFECT DIVORCE

Although JLo has been married on several occasions, she has really only had children within one of her marriages: the one she had with the salsero Mark Anthony. With him he has also achieved a relationship beyond what was imagined.

Lopez and Anthony secretly married in 2004, they had their two children Emme and Max. Anthony has been her third husband and she received her fourth engagement ring from him. They were also together for a decade and got divorced. Today, like Ben with Garner, they are great friends to the point that the singer advised López and even congratulated her when she accepted a new opportunity in love with Affleck in 2021. He also endorsed that Jennifer wanted to be more based in Los Angeles to being close to her new boyfriend, even if it meant getting away from Florida where Marc spends much of his time. Anthony is now engaged to the universal vice queen of beauty, the model Nobody Ferreira and, like Jennifer, is enjoying the honeys of love. Jennifer and her ex-husband also had no custody issues or come to break up.