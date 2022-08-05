What was Angelina Jolie like at 15?

Angelina Jolie He was born into a popular family of artists. Her dad is the renowned actor Jon Voightwith whom he admitted on several occasions that he did not have a good relationship, since he was erased as a father when he left his wife, the late actress and model Marcheline Bertrand.

From her mother we can say that in addition to her vocation, charisma and talent, she also inherited part of her beauty and the concept of deep love for her family. It should not be forgotten that the actress has a very close bond with her older brother, James Havenwho gained a lot of popularity in the 1990s and 2000s, for his acting career that he later abandoned.

Angelina Jolie at 15 years old.

However, even though the relationship between Angelina Jolie Y Jon Voight is broken, it was thanks to him that she took her first steps in the world of acting. In 1982 he participated in a project in which the actor was part of him and that was his first appearance on the screen, although his official debut is only recognized in 1993, in the film Cyborg 2.

But the actress not only took her first steps in the world of acting, but also in modeling. When she was only 15 years old, she starred in a photo production that portrayed her in an incredible way, with postcards that are still going around the internet today.

Back then, when she was living in Los Angeles, that attempt to become a model became her biggest nightmare. At that time she was in high school and her classmates started bullying her. They made fun of her physical appearance so much that she began to mistreat herself.

“For some reason, the ritual of having cut myself and feeling the pain maybe made me feel some kind of liberation; it’s somehow therapeutic for me,” he said. Angelina Jolie about those traumatic years of his life.

Angelina Jolie with 15 years in a production as a model.

She herself also revealed that during those years she began to wear black and her dream was to become a funeral director. She experimented with her pets, causing her death in some cases, and dyed her hair purple, with all the style of a punk girl.