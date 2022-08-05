What to watch today on TV? Friday, August 5, 2022 | TV

9.00 / Amazon Prime

‘thirteen lives’

Thirteen Lives. United Kingdom, 2022 (142 minutes). Director: Ron Howard. Cast: Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton.

After directing the documentary feeding the worldcentered on chef José Andrés and his NGO, World Central Kitchen, Ron Howard (An amazing mind Y The Da Vinci Code) returns to fiction with this engaging and claustrophobic drama, based on true events, about the international effort to rescue a Thai soccer team trapped in Tham Luang Cave. A well-narrated and highly credible survival story thanks to the good work of its leading couple, Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen.

12.55 / The 2

‘river of no return’

river of no return. United States, 1954 (83 minutes). Director: Otto Premier. Cast: Robert Mitchum, Marilyn Monroe.

The explosive Marilyn Monroe and the great Robert Mitchum are the protagonists of this intense adventure melodrama directed by Otto Preminger. Memorable scenes, including some as spectacular as the river rapids, and enchanting landscapes for a really interesting film that perhaps Preminger could have gotten more out of.

15.26 / #0

Condoms, a great invention

The first condoms were made by the Greeks from the bladders of fish on the island of Crete around 2000 BC. Later, during the Middle Ages, the intestines of sheep were used as protection. The famous Casanova used small linen bags. But the one who really popularized the condom was its inventor Charles Goodyear. This new episode of great inventionsentitled condoms, you will discover an innovation that has had a great reach in society, shocking on the one hand, but offering freedom and protection against diseases on the other.

15.30 / Movistar Classics

‘The Irishman’s Tavern’

Donova’s reef. United States, 1963 (108 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: John Wayne, Lee Marvin, Elizabeth Allen.

Last meeting of John Ford and John Wayne in a funny mix of comedy and action that follows the misdeeds of two ex-sailors who try to help a wealthy Bostonian heiress who arrives on a Polynesian island in search of her father. The interpretations, how could it be less, are first class, and the ensemble is simply outstanding.

17.29 / Hollywood

‘mamma mia!’

United Kingdom-United States, 2008 (108 minutes). Director: Phyllida Lloyd. Cast: Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth.

With a light romantic plot set on an idyllic Greek island and the well-known songs of Abba, this fun musical is presented, in which, above all and all, the great work of a very nice Meryl Streep stands out, who once again demonstrates her innate talent for any role that comes his way. On the opposite side, Pierce Brosnan, who doesn’t even sing to put dolls to sleep.

19.35 / Movistar Drama

‘What’s left of the day’

The Remains of the Day. United Kingdom-United States, 1993 (128 minutes). Director: James Ivory. Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, James Fox, Christopher Reeve.

A splendid performance by an actor of the caliber of Sir Anthony Hopkins (The silence of the lambs), perfectly supported by a cast full of famous faces, and the exquisite direction of James Ivory (A room with a view Y Return to Howard’s End) they put the point of distinction to this luxurious and emotional drama of manners. Based on the novel by Japanese Kazuo Ishiguro, the film focuses on the life of a faithful butler who had to neglect his dying father and give up his love for the housekeeper (Emma Thompson) to give himself completely to his work. . Very good.

21.00 / The 2

‘Movie days’ is filled with stenos

Tonight, movie days looks this week at the premieres that arrive on the Spanish billboard, such as the American co-production bullettrain, a fast-paced action comedy with generous media coverage directed by David Leitch and starring Brad Pitt, Mary Chapdelaineby Sébastien Pilot, or The photographer from Monte Verit, by German director Stefan Jäger. In addition, the program will report on the Atlántida Film Festival that has been held in Mallorca and has been attended by figures such as Isabelle Hupert, Marina Abramovich or Albert Serra.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Great Escape’

Great escape. United States, 1963 (165 minutes). Director: John Sturges. Cast: Steve McQueen, Donald Pleasance, Charles Bronson.

Based on a true story, this magnificent film, directed by John Sturges, focuses on a group of prisoners who dig a long tunnel to escape from a Nazi concentration camp. Good rhythm, a worked direction and an important cast are the greatest allies of this mythical story of prison escapes.

22.00 / Antenna 3

More impostors in ‘I see how you sing’

In this second installment of the second season, I see how you sing the program presented by Manel Fuentes, will once again feature Ruth Lorenzo, El Monaguillo and Josie as advisers, who help the contestants to recognize the good vocalists and unmask the impostors. In addition, tonight the musical figure who will immerse himself in the different rounds to try to help the contestant to succeed in the final phase will be a regular from the network, Antonio Orozco, coach of The voice.

22.00 / Neox

‘Signals of the future’

Knowing. Australia, 2009 (121 minutes). Director: Alex Proyas. Cast: Nicolas Cage, Chandler Canterbury, Rose Byrne.

Alex Proyas, director of commercials I robot Y Dark City, once again demonstrates his talent when it comes to creating atmospheres. But the problem with this apocalyptic intrigue is that everything is stretched too far to turn a promising start into a mere anecdote. Nicolas Cage defends himself professionally. For after eating he can serve.

22.15 / The 1

‘sole witness’

Witness. United States, 1984 (106 minutes). Director: Peter Weier. Cast: Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Josef Sommer.

An Amish boy is the only witness to the brutal murder of a man. The hazards of the investigation will force the police inspector in charge of the case – a character energetically played by a very correct Harrison Ford – to take refuge in an agricultural community outside the 20th century. A film well directed by Peter Weir (The Truman Show) and awarded with two well-deserved oscars (script and montage) to which you can only put the but of showing something predictable as a whole. It deserves a review.

22.30 / Four

‘Yucatan’

Spain, 2018 (130 minutes). Director: Daniel Monzon. Cast: Luis Tosar, Rodrigo de la Serna, Stephanie Cayo, Joan Pera.

After reaching the approval of the public and the critics with his previous Cell 211 Y The boy, Daniel Monzón, with a script signed together with Jorge Guerricaechevarría, now enters the world of comedy, with uneven results. A mix of various entanglements, musical, adventure film and drama, at times funny at times disconcerting that marked the debut in the genre of the great Luis Tosar.

0.30 / Neox

‘The ninth door’

La neuvieme porte. Spain-France, 1998 (129 m.). Director: Roman Polanski. Cast: Johnny Depp, Lena Olin, Frank Langella.

An old book hunter who lives in New York -played by a very correct Johnny Depp- and who is hired by a collector passionate about demonic texts is the protagonist of this gloomy film, directed by a filmmaker who knows how to function with ease within of the genre, Roman Polanski. The search for two volumes of the legendary manual of satanic invocations will give way to the risky adventure of this entertaining adaptation of the work of Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

0.50 /Four

‘Isi/Disi Love to the beast’

Spain, 2004 (110 minutes). Director Chema de la Peña. Interpreters: Santiago Segura, Florentino Fernández, Jaydy Michel.

Chema de la Peña turns his attention back to the world of music. This time he does it from the point of view of two fans of the heavy very particular: Santiago Segura and Florentino Fernández. A thuggish comedy of the weakest.

1.15 / Movistar CineÑ

‘The tower of Suso’

Spain, 2007 (92 minutes). Director: Tom Fernandez. Cast: Javier Cámara, Gonzalo de Castro, César Vea.

Director Tom Fernández made his feature film debut with this emotional, not maudlin, bittersweet comedy about the return of an emigrant (played by the always effective Javier Cámara) to his native Asturias and the reunion with his friends. A tribute to the friendship that achieved three well-deserved Goya nominations.

1.36 / Hollywood

‘The trap’

Entrapment. United States, 1999 (104 minutes). Director: Jon Amiel. Cast: Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Ving Rhames.

Jon Amiel (Sommersb) and takes up the much-worn cinema of white-collar thieves in this attractive film, starring Sean Connery, giving life to the thief in question, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, an insurance investigator who will try to lay an ingenious trap for him. Pure entertainment, without traps.

