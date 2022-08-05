What is the release date of the new update 21.40?
We have been a good handful of days without receiving new content for Fortnite; something that has made me climb the walls more than I go down. And I don’t know if it’s a matter of what Epic Games It has gotten us so badly used that I can’t go more than 10 days without news in the battle royale or, really, a great void is being noticed in this Season 3.
The thing is that the first information about when the next update of Fortnitewhich corresponds to patch 21.40. Next, I leave you with all the details so that you can have the information as close as possible.
- According to the leaker known as HYPEXthe Fortnite’s new 21.40 update would already have a release date ❗
- If the leaks are true, this will arrive on August 16 ⏳
- Among some of the notable changes that will come with the update, we find an important modification to the Daily Bugle
- On the other hand, it would be the ideal time for the new crossover with Dragon Ball to be launched
Taking into account the last thing I mentioned a little above, I think launching the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball would be the hit that Epic Games I would need to overcome a summer that is somewhat emptier of content than other stages of the year. Be that as it may, I will keep you up to date with any news that allows us to understand how things are evolving.