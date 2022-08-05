What is the release date of the new update 21.40?

We have been a good handful of days without receiving new content for Fortnite; something that has made me climb the walls more than I go down. And I don’t know if it’s a matter of what Epic Games It has gotten us so badly used that I can’t go more than 10 days without news in the battle royale or, really, a great void is being noticed in this Season 3.

The thing is that the first information about when the next update of Fortnitewhich corresponds to patch 21.40. Next, I leave you with all the details so that you can have the information as close as possible.

According to the leaker known as HYPEX the Fortnite’s new 21.40 update would already have a release date ❗

the ❗ If the leaks are true, this will arrive on August 16 ⏳

⏳ Among some of the notable changes that will come with the update, we find an important modification to the Daily Bugle

On the other hand, it would be the ideal time for the new crossover with Dragon Ball to be launched

Taking into account the last thing I mentioned a little above, I think launching the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball would be the hit that Epic Games I would need to overcome a summer that is somewhat emptier of content than other stages of the year. Be that as it may, I will keep you up to date with any news that allows us to understand how things are evolving.