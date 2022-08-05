What is Kim Kardashian’s favorite garment?

kim kardashian He managed to make his name a brand and in turn be a true benchmark of fashion at an international level. The socialite generates a trend with each of her choices when it comes to dressing, as well as controversy. The same thing happened at the last MET Gala, when she caused a scandal after wearing an iconic dress from Marilyn Monroe and after revealing that in one of the tests it caused irreparable damage.

Such was the fact that from the organization of the renowned event they released a new regulation that prohibits reusing a garment with history. In addition, the businesswoman also assured that in order to wear the dress she had to undergo a strict diet and lose eight kilos in record time, a message that was not well received by the public and by her colleagues in the artistic environment.

Kim in Marilyn’s dress.

What happens is that kim kardashian has an unimaginable arrival. Only on his Instagram account he has more than 320 million followers. The media from all over the world make her capture the attention of millions of others, and there are those who consume the reality show that she shares with her family, so that in exact science it is not possible to distinguish the number of people who fall in her charms.

What can be known, over the last few years, is the style that best suits you and the one that has become a kind of personal stamp. In 2017, thanks to a capsule designed by Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga, the businesswoman and millionaire became a fan of pantaleggings. In turn, it was she herself who installed them, generated the trend and gave the renowned Italian brand millions in sales.

“I fell in love with fashion and there are many people who inspire me. It’s like a dream that when I wake up I wear amazing clothes, try new things and take risks. I am overwhelmed,” she said. kim kardashian last year, when he won the Fashion Award at the People’s Choice Awards, one more indication that he is a true benchmark.

Related news

It is for all this that the pantaleggings totally identify her. Ever since she discovered them, it was kind of like love at first sight, because she never let them go again. She has them in all designs, and in all colors. Last July she could be seen at the Paris Fashion Week wearing some of the aforementioned brand in a neon green color that did not go unnoticed at all.

Kim at Paris Fashion Week.

She also usually combines them with a sports top from her own brand, making an ideal and super comfortable set for training or in a slightly more elegant version, with lace, created by Balenciaga and modeled by herself in a photo section.

kim kardashian He managed to install the press and without a doubt turn it, with his own imprint, into a kind of personal stamp that identifies it, enhances its silhouette and makes it feel comfortable in any environment in which it is used.

He combined it with a totally sporty look.