What is Kim Kardashian’s favorite garment?

kim kardashian He managed to make his name a brand and in turn be a true benchmark of fashion at an international level. The socialite generates a trend with each of her choices when it comes to dressing, as well as controversy. The same thing happened at the last MET Gala, when she caused a scandal after wearing an iconic dress from Marilyn Monroe and after revealing that in one of the tests it caused irreparable damage.

Such was the fact that from the organization of the renowned event they released a new regulation that prohibits reusing a garment with history. In addition, the businesswoman also assured that in order to wear the dress she had to undergo a strict diet and lose eight kilos in record time, a message that was not well received by the public and by her colleagues in the artistic environment.

