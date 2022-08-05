What do we do? These are the shows you can’t miss

OUR HIGHLIGHTS

With attitude, love and respect, the musicians of El Kuelgue arrive for the first time in San Luis, with a show in which they will present the songs that run through the varied repertoire of their 18-year career. The band led by Julián Kartun does not define itself with a particular genre and that makes it twice as interesting, because it mixes sounds such as folklore, rock, bossa nova and pop, together with the richness of a wide vocabulary that contains in his lyrics.

“Aquatic Park”, “As long as” or “Pixiana” will be some of the songs that will be played live.

Music. The Kuelgue

Day: Sunday, August 14

Time: 21

Place: Commune

Admission: 2,500 pesos

Celebrate cherished freedom

National Pride Party

Transformers, comedians and musicians will meet tomorrow at the Royal Arena, located in the southern part of the city, to celebrate the National Pride Festival, which will have freedom and diversity as its point of enthusiasm. Nicknamed “La Gilda de las travas”, Ayelén Becker leads the schedule of artists who will perform throughout the night.

There will also be Ezequiel Marchán with La Pocha Show, Agostina Muñoz and Nicolás Germanotta, Lady Morgana and guest DJs.

Day: Saturday August 6

Time: 23

Venue: Royal Arena

Admission: 1,600 pesos

CINEMAENTER BILLBOARD

Premiere. “Bullet train”

Director: David Leitch

Starring: Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny

Schedules

2D subtitled: 22:30

2D Spanish: 17:15, 19:50

“Jurassicworld”

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Starring: Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum

Schedules

Spanish 2D: 19:20, 22:20

“minions”

Director: Kyle Balda

Starring: Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme

Schedules

Spanish 2D: 16:20, 17, 18:10, 19, 20:10, 21, 22:10

“The Black Telephone”

Director: Baz Luhrman

Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks,

Schedules

Spanish 2D: 22:50

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

Director: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale

Schedules

Spanish 2D: 16:40, 17:10, 20, 22:40

“evis”

Director: Baz Luhrman

Starring: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks Schedules

Spanish 2D: 22

“The Horror Room”

Director: Kwang-bin Kim

Starring: Kim Nam-gil, Ha Jung-woo

Schedules

Spanish 2D: 22:30

“DC: League of Super Pets”

Director: Jared Stern

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart

Schedules

Spanish 2D: 17:20, 18, 19:40, 20:30.

Bohemian Aloha

Music. Boom Boom Kid

After visiting and performing in different European cities, Carlos Rodríguez (“Nekro”) arrives with his band Boom Boom Kid to celebrate twenty years and a pandemic of “Okey dokey”, the first LP he released in 2001.

Eleven years have passed since the last time he visited San Luis and his fans await him with anxiety and nostalgia.

Day: Saturday August 13

Time: 21

Place: Commune

Admission: 1,200 pesos

A quarter of a century and energy

In the Las Marías room, the Mentha Boys celebrate their 25th birthday with a special party for their audience, which will begin this Friday, August 5 at 11:00 p.m. Tickets are one thousand pesos.

The neighborhood is partying

To build a neighborhood hall, the La Poderosa group organizes the Peña Poderosa, in Las Palmeras. It starts at 9 pm (Friday, August 5) and Los Manyines de Cuyo, Vaivén Folk and Ritual Percussion will perform, among others.