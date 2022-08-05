What are the best movies to celebrate Children’s Day? What to see at the cinema this Sunday?

East sunday august 7 The day of the boy and the girl will be celebrated in Chile and for the same reason, many parents are already thinking of different scenarios to enjoy with the smallest of the home.

One of the many alternatives, and probably the one most desired by the vast majority of children, is to go to the cinema to enjoy some of the movies that are available, many of which are suitable for all audiences.

If you want to know what productions are available on the billboard to celebrate this special day, continue reading.

What are the best movies to celebrate Children’s Day in the cinema?

DC League of Super Pets

The production follows Krypto, Superman’s dog, trying to convince a group of shelter pets consisting of Ace Hound, PB Pig, Merton Turtle and Chip Squirrel, to first master their new powers and then help him rescue. to the heroes belonging to the Justice League, who were captured by Lex Luthor.

Minions 2: A Villain is Born

This film goes back a couple of years, to see a young 12-year-old Gru, who is a fan of The Vicious 6, a powerful group of supervillains popular around the world. In order to follow in their footsteps, he devises a plan in the that he must steal a precious stone from the gang.

Although he achieves his goal, he realizes that Otto, a newcomer, loses the loot, so now he must fight to restore his image as a villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder

The fourth film starring Chris Hemsworth will follow the avenger in a search for inner peace and self-discovery that will be affected by the arrival of the villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

To face him, he will have the help of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Korg, Valkyria and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will be transformed into Mighty Thor by being able to lift the powerful hammer Mjolnir.

Elvis

The production follows the King of Rock and his particular relationship with his manager Tom Parker, an important character in the singer’s career because, although he helped build his successful career, it negatively influenced various aspects of his life.