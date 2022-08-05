Viral: Angelina Jolie becomes a trend when trying to dance at a school party (VIDEO)

Angelina Jolie can boast of being one of the most beautiful women in the world, having a successful career in Hollywoodbeing one of the most outstanding producers in cinema and also a woman who is greatly admired for her social commitments in favor of the most needy, but if there is something that she cannot show off is her skills as a dancer, since she recently showed that she has two left feet.

the protagonist of “Maleficent” has been celebrating that his daughter Zahara He will begin his university studies in an exclusive and prestigious institution in the United States, he even participated in a small party that several of the families of his daughter’s classmates organized.

In a video circulating on social networks you can see Jolie like never before, smiling as he tries to follow in the footsteps of what appears to be traditional African-American music; however, he ends up giving up as he can’t keep up.

Although the clip lasts just a few seconds, it was enough for Angelina to become a trend and several of her followers congratulate her for behaving like a great mother and doing anything to see her daughter happy, even if it has to do with passing some sorrows.

It was recently announced that Zahara will enter Spelman College, a university specialized in free sciences and the arts, which is characterized by admitting young women of African-American descent, it was also revealed that Brad Pitt’s ex-wife will have to pay a little more than 40 thousand dollars a year to cover all the expenses of her little girl, while she finishes her studies.

FM

