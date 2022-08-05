Unrailed! | The Minecraft-style video game that you can download for free on PC forever | Epic Games Store | Spain Mexico USA | TECHNOLOGY

Looking for an alternative to Minecraft at a more affordable price? You can opt for ‘Unrailed!’, a videogame online or local multiplayer where you also explore environments made of blocks, gather resources and survive adventures while building train tracks towards endless procedurally generated worlds.

LOOK: Five free games for your Android and iOS cell phone that you should download

Unrailed! is a multiplayer of up to four users locally or online, or even a combination of both, available to play on PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. However, it is currently totally free for pc via Epic Games until next August 11.

As described by its creators, a Swiss independent studio called Indoor Astronaut, Unrailed! promises fun and adventure while collaborate with, or try to defeat, your teammates according gather resources, build roads train and explore a infinity of worlds that are procedurally generated. Strategy and teamwork is important, because you only have one tool of each type.

(Photo: Unrailed!)

LOOK: Multiversus: how to download the open beta of Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark’s Smash Bros for free

The objective is get our train from one station to another and overcome the challenges that each world and its inhabitants propose. You can add new cars to your train and prevent it from going off the rails. The title has a rating of 77 on Metacritic.

Here we leave you the trailer of the game: