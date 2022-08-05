‘Tropicana’ at the top; Elodie, Beyoncé and Harry Styles go up

The new Weekly Radio Airplay Ranking by EarOne has been released for the week 31.2022 (from 29 July to 04 August 2022) which sees Tropicana of the Boomdabash feat. Annalisa jump to the summit (+5) followed by The sweet life from Fedez, Tananai and Mara Sattei (-1) and Tribal from Elodie (third, +1). According to EarOne data, it is in fourth position Don’t You Worry of the black Eyed Peas feat. Shakira & David Guetta (-1), then Young Wannabe of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins (fifths, -3), Break My Soul from Beyoncé (sixth place, +3) e Sharks of the Imagine Dragons (seventh place, +3). They complete the Top Ten Sensitive to summer from Jovanotti and Sixpm (eighth place, -3), Late Night Talking from Harry Styles (ninth place, +11) e Superstar from Darin (tenth place, -2).

The three highest new entries are: Calm Down from Row (position 55), 9 lives from Machine Gun Kelly (position 66) e Easy Lover from Ellie Goulding feat. Big Sean (position 69). The complete ranking is available on the earone.it website [Copyright EarOne Srl].