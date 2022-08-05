Toronto Film Festival 2022: Steven Spielberg, Park Chan-wook and more in the official program

After two years of organizing events virtually or with small audiences in response to the global pandemic that hit the world in 2020, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back in shape for its 2022 edition, presenting the new works of established directors such as Sam Mendes, Sarah Polley, Tyler Perry, Darren Aronofsky and Reginald Hudlin, as well as a handful of diverse and inclusive titles that make up its sample of approximately 200 feature films and 40 short films. Notably, the festival is an annual celebration that serves as one of the unofficial kickoffs to movie awards season, having an enviable track record when it comes to highlighting movies that end up dominating the ceremonies.

Ontario’s capital will once again play host to glittering premieres, celebrity panels and packed auditoriums that studio executives say are among the most enthusiastic of any major festival. Some of the most notable titles are Empire of Light of Sam Mendes, a romance set in an English seaside cinema starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley will premiere Women Talkinga scathing look at a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia who are struggling against a series of sexual assaults. Aronofsky will also seek to place The Whale, a drama about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter, as one of the leading Oscar contenders. Director Tyler Perry will present his coming-of-age period drama, A Jazzman’s Blues, a deeply personal film that is said to mark a turning point for comedies and dramas. Finally, Reginald Hudlin lands in Toronto with “Sidney”, a documentary about actor Sidney Poitier that was made with the participation of the legend’s family.

The festival is also joined by previously announced world premieres such as Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic The Woman KingRian Johnson’s star-studded movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Y The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg, a semi-autobiographical coming of age. We will also have a distinctive look at the LGBTQ experience with mypolicemana drama with Harry Styles as a homosexual police officer in 1950s England. However, some important films that will be released since the Venice Film Festival, such as Bard by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Bones and All by Luca Guadagninothey will skip the TIFF for unknown reasons.

Finally, the festival will take place from September 8 to 18 and with its rich selection it hopes to revive the habit of going to the cinema among audiences. Next, we leave you with the complete list of the films that will be screened throughout this edition.

TIFF 47 – Gala performances

Alice, DarlingDir: Mary Nighy

BlackIcesay: Hubert Davis

The Greatest Beer Run EverDir: Peter Farrelly

Butcher’s CrossingDir: Gabe Polsky

The HummingbirdDirected by: Francesca Archibugi

huntDir: Lee Jung-jae

A Jazzman’s BluesDir: Tyler Perry

Kachey Limbusay: Shubham Yogi

moving onDir: Paul Weitz

paris memorabiliadir: Alice Winocour

Prisoner’s DaughterDir: Catherine Hardwicke

Raymond & RayDir: Rodrigo Garcia

RoostDir: Amy Redford

sydneyDir: Reginald Hudlin

The SonDir: Florian Zeller

TIFF 47 – Inaugural Features

The Swimmerssay: Sally El Hosaini

What’s Love Got to Do With It?Dir: Shekhar Kapur

The Woman KingDir: Gina Prince-Bythewood

TIFF 47 – Special functions

Allelujahsay: Sir Richard Eyre

All Quiet on the Western FrontDir: Edward Berger

The Banshees of InisherinDir: Martin McDonagh

blue-backDir: Robert Connolly

The Blue CaftanDir: Maryam Touzani

brokerDir: Hirokazu Koreeda

BrotherDir: Clement Virgo

brosDir: Nicholas Stoller

Catherine Called BirdyDir: Lena Dunham

CausewayDir: Lila Neugebauer

knightDir: Stephen Williams

CorsageDir: Marie Kreutzer

Decision to Leavedir: Park Chan-wook

devotiondir: JD Dillard

Drivingsay: Madeleine Christian Carion

Alternatesay: Diego Lermann

Empire of LightDir: Sam Mendes

The Eternal DaughterDir: Joanna Hogg

The FabelmansDir: Steven Spielberg

Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryDir: Rian Johnson

goodnight oppyDir: Ryan White

The Good NurseDir: Tobias Lindholm

Holy SpiderDir: Ali Abbasi

Joylandsay: Saim Sadik

The King’s Horsemansay: Biyi Bandele

The Lost KingDir: Stephen Frears

A Man of Reasonsay: Jung Woo-sung

MenuDir: Mark Mylod

On the Come Upsay: Sanaa Lathan

One Fine Morningdir: Mia Hansen-Løve

Other People’s ChildrenDir: Rebecca Zlotowski

Moonage DaydreamDir: Brett Morgan

mypolicemanDir: Michael Grandage

NannyDir: Nikyatu Jusu

no bearsDir: Jafar Panahi

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlilesay: Kathlyn Horan

Saint Omersay: Alice Diop

Sanctuarysay: Zachary Wigon

Stories Not to Be ToldDirected by: Cesc Gay

Triangle of SadnessDir: Ruben Östlund

walk-updir: Hong Sang-soo

Wendell & WildDir: Henry Selick

Women TalkingDir: Sarah Polley

The WhaleDir: Darren Aronofsky

The WonderDirected by Sebastian Lelio

