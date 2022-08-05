Toronto Film Festival 2022: Steven Spielberg, Park Chan-wook and more in the official program
After two years of organizing events virtually or with small audiences in response to the global pandemic that hit the world in 2020, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back in shape for its 2022 edition, presenting the new works of established directors such as Sam Mendes, Sarah Polley, Tyler Perry, Darren Aronofsky and Reginald Hudlin, as well as a handful of diverse and inclusive titles that make up its sample of approximately 200 feature films and 40 short films. Notably, the festival is an annual celebration that serves as one of the unofficial kickoffs to movie awards season, having an enviable track record when it comes to highlighting movies that end up dominating the ceremonies.
Ontario’s capital will once again play host to glittering premieres, celebrity panels and packed auditoriums that studio executives say are among the most enthusiastic of any major festival. Some of the most notable titles are Empire of Light of Sam Mendes, a romance set in an English seaside cinema starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley will premiere Women Talkinga scathing look at a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia who are struggling against a series of sexual assaults. Aronofsky will also seek to place The Whale, a drama about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter, as one of the leading Oscar contenders. Director Tyler Perry will present his coming-of-age period drama, A Jazzman’s Blues, a deeply personal film that is said to mark a turning point for comedies and dramas. Finally, Reginald Hudlin lands in Toronto with “Sidney”, a documentary about actor Sidney Poitier that was made with the participation of the legend’s family.
The festival is also joined by previously announced world premieres such as Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic The Woman KingRian Johnson’s star-studded movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Y The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg, a semi-autobiographical coming of age. We will also have a distinctive look at the LGBTQ experience with mypolicemana drama with Harry Styles as a homosexual police officer in 1950s England. However, some important films that will be released since the Venice Film Festival, such as Bard by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Bones and All by Luca Guadagninothey will skip the TIFF for unknown reasons.
Finally, the festival will take place from September 8 to 18 and with its rich selection it hopes to revive the habit of going to the cinema among audiences. Next, we leave you with the complete list of the films that will be screened throughout this edition.
TIFF 47 – Gala performances
Alice, DarlingDir: Mary Nighy
BlackIcesay: Hubert Davis
The Greatest Beer Run EverDir: Peter Farrelly
Butcher’s CrossingDir: Gabe Polsky
The HummingbirdDirected by: Francesca Archibugi
huntDir: Lee Jung-jae
A Jazzman’s BluesDir: Tyler Perry
Kachey Limbusay: Shubham Yogi
moving onDir: Paul Weitz
paris memorabiliadir: Alice Winocour
Prisoner’s DaughterDir: Catherine Hardwicke
Raymond & RayDir: Rodrigo Garcia
RoostDir: Amy Redford
sydneyDir: Reginald Hudlin
The SonDir: Florian Zeller
TIFF 47 – Inaugural Features
The Swimmerssay: Sally El Hosaini
What’s Love Got to Do With It?Dir: Shekhar Kapur
The Woman KingDir: Gina Prince-Bythewood
TIFF 47 – Special functions
Allelujahsay: Sir Richard Eyre
All Quiet on the Western FrontDir: Edward Berger
The Banshees of InisherinDir: Martin McDonagh
blue-backDir: Robert Connolly
The Blue CaftanDir: Maryam Touzani
brokerDir: Hirokazu Koreeda
BrotherDir: Clement Virgo
brosDir: Nicholas Stoller
Catherine Called BirdyDir: Lena Dunham
CausewayDir: Lila Neugebauer
knightDir: Stephen Williams
CorsageDir: Marie Kreutzer
Decision to Leavedir: Park Chan-wook
devotiondir: JD Dillard
Drivingsay: Madeleine Christian Carion
Alternatesay: Diego Lermann
Empire of LightDir: Sam Mendes
The Eternal DaughterDir: Joanna Hogg
The FabelmansDir: Steven Spielberg
Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryDir: Rian Johnson
goodnight oppyDir: Ryan White
The Good NurseDir: Tobias Lindholm
Holy SpiderDir: Ali Abbasi
Joylandsay: Saim Sadik
The King’s Horsemansay: Biyi Bandele
The Lost KingDir: Stephen Frears
A Man of Reasonsay: Jung Woo-sung
MenuDir: Mark Mylod
On the Come Upsay: Sanaa Lathan
One Fine Morningdir: Mia Hansen-Løve
Other People’s ChildrenDir: Rebecca Zlotowski
Moonage DaydreamDir: Brett Morgan
mypolicemanDir: Michael Grandage
NannyDir: Nikyatu Jusu
no bearsDir: Jafar Panahi
The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlilesay: Kathlyn Horan
Saint Omersay: Alice Diop
Sanctuarysay: Zachary Wigon
Stories Not to Be ToldDirected by: Cesc Gay
Triangle of SadnessDir: Ruben Östlund
walk-updir: Hong Sang-soo
Wendell & WildDir: Henry Selick
Women TalkingDir: Sarah Polley
The WhaleDir: Darren Aronofsky
The WonderDirected by Sebastian Lelio