Toronto Film Festival 2022: Steven Spielberg, Park Chan-wook and more in the official program

After two years of organizing events virtually or with small audiences in response to the global pandemic that hit the world in 2020, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is back in shape for its 2022 edition, presenting the new works of established directors such as Sam Mendes, Sarah Polley, Tyler Perry, Darren Aronofsky and Reginald Hudlin, as well as a handful of diverse and inclusive titles that make up its sample of approximately 200 feature films and 40 short films. Notably, the festival is an annual celebration that serves as one of the unofficial kickoffs to movie awards season, having an enviable track record when it comes to highlighting movies that end up dominating the ceremonies.

Ontario’s capital will once again play host to glittering premieres, celebrity panels and packed auditoriums that studio executives say are among the most enthusiastic of any major festival. Some of the most notable titles are Empire of Light of Sam Mendes, a romance set in an English seaside cinema starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth. Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley will premiere Women Talkinga scathing look at a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia who are struggling against a series of sexual assaults. Aronofsky will also seek to place The Whale, a drama about a 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his daughter, as one of the leading Oscar contenders. Director Tyler Perry will present his coming-of-age period drama, A Jazzman’s Blues, a deeply personal film that is said to mark a turning point for comedies and dramas. Finally, Reginald Hudlin lands in Toronto with “Sidney”, a documentary about actor Sidney Poitier that was made with the participation of the legend’s family.

The festival is also joined by previously announced world premieres such as Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic The Woman KingRian Johnson’s star-studded movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Y The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg, a semi-autobiographical coming of age. We will also have a distinctive look at the LGBTQ experience with mypolicemana drama with Harry Styles as a homosexual police officer in 1950s England. However, some important films that will be released since the Venice Film Festival, such as Bard by Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Bones and All by Luca Guadagninothey will skip the TIFF for unknown reasons.

Finally, the festival will take place from September 8 to 18 and with its rich selection it hopes to revive the habit of going to the cinema among audiences. Next, we leave you with the complete list of the films that will be screened throughout this edition.

TIFF 47 – Gala performances

Alice, DarlingDir: Mary Nighy



BlackIcesay: Hubert Davis



The Greatest Beer Run EverDir: Peter Farrelly



Butcher’s CrossingDir: Gabe Polsky



The HummingbirdDirected by: Francesca Archibugi



huntDir: Lee Jung-jae



A Jazzman’s BluesDir: Tyler Perry



Kachey Limbusay: Shubham Yogi



moving onDir: Paul Weitz



paris memorabiliadir: Alice Winocour



Prisoner’s DaughterDir: Catherine Hardwicke



Raymond & RayDir: Rodrigo Garcia



RoostDir: Amy Redford



sydneyDir: Reginald Hudlin



The SonDir: Florian Zeller

TIFF 47 – Inaugural Features

The Swimmerssay: Sally El Hosaini



What’s Love Got to Do With It?Dir: Shekhar Kapur



The Woman KingDir: Gina Prince-Bythewood

TIFF 47 – Special functions

Allelujahsay: Sir Richard Eyre



All Quiet on the Western FrontDir: Edward Berger



The Banshees of InisherinDir: Martin McDonagh



blue-backDir: Robert Connolly



The Blue CaftanDir: Maryam Touzani



brokerDir: Hirokazu Koreeda



BrotherDir: Clement Virgo



brosDir: Nicholas Stoller



Catherine Called BirdyDir: Lena Dunham



CausewayDir: Lila Neugebauer



knightDir: Stephen Williams



CorsageDir: Marie Kreutzer



Decision to Leavedir: Park Chan-wook



devotiondir: JD Dillard



Drivingsay: Madeleine Christian Carion



Alternatesay: Diego Lermann



Empire of LightDir: Sam Mendes



The Eternal DaughterDir: Joanna Hogg



The FabelmansDir: Steven Spielberg



Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryDir: Rian Johnson



goodnight oppyDir: Ryan White



The Good NurseDir: Tobias Lindholm



Holy SpiderDir: Ali Abbasi



Joylandsay: Saim Sadik



The King’s Horsemansay: Biyi Bandele



The Lost KingDir: Stephen Frears



A Man of Reasonsay: Jung Woo-sung



MenuDir: Mark Mylod



On the Come Upsay: Sanaa Lathan



One Fine Morningdir: Mia Hansen-Løve



Other People’s ChildrenDir: Rebecca Zlotowski



Moonage DaydreamDir: Brett Morgan



mypolicemanDir: Michael Grandage



NannyDir: Nikyatu Jusu



no bearsDir: Jafar Panahi



The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlilesay: Kathlyn Horan



Saint Omersay: Alice Diop



Sanctuarysay: Zachary Wigon



Stories Not to Be ToldDirected by: Cesc Gay



Triangle of SadnessDir: Ruben Östlund



walk-updir: Hong Sang-soo



Wendell & WildDir: Henry Selick



Women TalkingDir: Sarah Polley



The WhaleDir: Darren Aronofsky



The WonderDirected by Sebastian Lelio