Top Gun 2: fans ask Tom Cruise to win the Oscar for Best Actor at the Oscars 2023 | Top Gun: Maverick | Cinema and series

“Top Gun: Maverick” broke historical records after its arrival in theaters and continues to give people something to talk about on social networks. The specialized critics and the fans have been surrendered to the latest film by Tom Cruise and they are not lacking for reasons.

Now that we are in the middle of 2022, several netizens analyzed the best films so far this year and began a campaign for the protagonist, Tom Cruise, to win the Oscar for best actor in the next edition of the ceremony.

YOU CAN SEE: “Secret wars”: the masterpiece that will save Marvel and culminate its multiverse

What is it about?

“After more than 30 years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchel is assigned to the Top Gun academy with the goal of training elite pilots to perform a dangerous mission in enemy territory. ”, indicates the official synopsis.

What did the critics say?

“‘Top Gun: Maverick’ accomplishes a feat even more complicated than a 4G inverted dive by delivering a late sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style,” praised the critic on Rotten Tomatoes, the platform on which the film earned a 97% approval.

YOU CAN SEE: Gus Fring is gay: how does this affect his role in “Better call Saul” and “Breaking bad”?

the support of the fans

The film records

“Top Gun: Maverick” enters the select group of 50 films that achieve more than 1,000 million dollars at the box office

It is the first movie with Tom Cruise to exceed $1 billion at the box office.

The highest-grossing film in Paramount history, surpassing even “Titanic”

It is the tenth highest-grossing feature film in the United States.

Where can I watch “Top Gun 2″ online?

For now, there is no date or exact streaming for the premiere of “Top Gun 2” via online. However, being a Paramount production, it is expected to arrive at Paramount Plus, at least in the United States. In the case of Latin America, it could be launched through Star Plus.