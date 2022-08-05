Tom Hanks auctions one of his most precious jewels

We do not know if Tom Hanks has financial problems or simply space. Last summer the actor auctioned off a custom Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, a Tesla Model S P85D and a Ford F450 Super Duty Lariat. To these three cars was added an Airstream Model 34 Limited camper, from 1992, which has accompanied the Californian actor for almost 30 years on the set of almost 20 films such as ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Philadelphia’, ‘The Green Mile’ or ‘Apollo 13’. In all, Hanks raised €433,000.

Now, the American has decided to get rid of yet another jewel. This is your Polski Fiat 126p, which was manufactured in Poland between the 1970s and 2000. The Oscar-winning actor acquired this fabulous car in 2017 and customized it. Last week, at an auction organized by Bring A Trailerhas been sold for about €76,200. An amount that will go entirely to the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, responsible for recognizing the service of the US military.

