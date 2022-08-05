Tom Cruise’s Maverick lands in Córdoba’s summer cinemas this weekend

The highest-grossing film of 2022 and of Tom Cruise’s entire career is about to land in summer cinemas in Córdoba. Top Gun: Maverickthe return of the star with the crooked smile to the universe of the American air forces, is premiering this weekend in open-air cinemas in Córdoba.

Without Kelly McGillis, replaced by Jennifer Connelly, and with the direction of Joseph Kosinski, with whom Cruise has already worked on the estimable oblivionthis sequel to the 80s smash hit has broken all post-pandemic box office records, in addition to receiving (unexpected) applause from film critics.

So the cinematographic phenomenon so far this year can be seen throughout Friday and Saturday at Coliseo San Andrés. In the rest of the billboard, few changes: El Delicias projects Jurassic World: Dominionthe foreseeable closure of the second trilogy of films about jurassic-park (1993), which takes up the characters of the Jurassic saga four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar.

For its part, Fuenseca will project Father there is only one 3, the new assault on the family cinema in Santiago Segura, while the Olimpia has on its bill full of gracea family film in which Carmen Machi shines in the role of a nun capable of changing the lives of the kids in an orphanage.

All functions are unique and start at 22:15. The entrance to the cinemas during the week has a cost of four euros, which on weekends goes up to 4.5 euros.