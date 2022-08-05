Tom Cruise doesn’t lose his composure even when he jumps off a cliff

Tom Cruise continues to do his thing for the United Kingdom. We have recently seen him at high-level events such as Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee or the Wimbledon British Grand Prix, but the actor is still immersed in the filming of Mission Impossible 8the film that would mark the end of its successful action franchise and that we will see in 2024 after the premiere of Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1. However, making a film with Cruise is never without its surprises, so a couple who were on a quiet walk through the English countryside have experienced first-hand an unusual experience with the actor.

Tom Cruise at the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the Cannes Film Festival (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Sarah and Jason Haygarth, two Englishmen who were visiting the Lake District in northwest England, They were leisurely walking with their dog when suddenly they saw Cruise helicopter landing right in front of them.. The appearance of the actor caught them by surprise, because you can hardly expect a Hollywood star to suddenly appear in a rural area far from any luxury.

But, if this situation wasn’t strange enough, the surprising thing came right after, when the actor went over to talk to them and proceeded to jump off a cliff with a paraglider.

“Sorry to disturb your peaceful walk with all the noise.”Cruise told the couple after landing their plane. the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick He had a conversation with them, admired his pet and allowed them to take photos and videos of the acrobatic jump he was going to perform.

“Are you really going to jump from there?”the woman asked the actor, who allegedly replied: “See you later, friends”, just as he was approaching the edge of the mountain to make the leap into the void. Apparently, Cruise would be recording or rehearsing one of the risk scenes that we will see in Mission Impossible 8since the filming, which began last April just after the eventful recordings of the seventh installment, is still underway on English lands.

The really admirable thing about the situation is the naturalness with which the actor proceeded to carry out such a strange situation, appearing like this suddenly and acting as if it were the most normal thing in the world. Of course, in his life as a great action star accustomed to adrenaline and high risks, it is not a fact that is out of the norm, but anyone who is faced with this exhibition, as is the case with this English couple , you will hardly be able to maintain your composure.

And you just have to see their reaction, which, from the photographs released and from their statements where they affirm that this was “an experience as great as a cucumber”, it was appreciated that they have rarely seen each other in an equal. But Cruise arrived, got out of his helicopter, approached to talk to these two people like someone who doesn’t want the thing, put on a paraglider and jumped off a cliff with total normality. Something only within the reach of a great Hollywood star like himwhich is currently experiencing one of its best professional moments thanks to the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick.

