Tom Cruise: Director of ‘Mission: Impossible’ shares which anecdote about the actor was “100 percent correct”

Director of Mission: ImpossibleChristopher McQuarrie has set the record straight on the media’s interest in Tom Cruise.

The filmmaker and producer of Top Gun: Maverickwho has worked with Cruise on nine movies, spoke candidly about the actor, who is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

McQuarrie made the comments after being asked if the rumors surrounding the next two Mission: Impossiblewhich have been heralded as the final installments in the franchise, won’t really be the end of Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt.

“I’ve worked with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve been next to him, I’ve witnessed an event and the next day I’ve read about him in the press and nothing they describe is really true. right,” he said to Variety.

To emphasize his point, McQuarrie decided to share the only story about the actor that was “100 percent” accurate.

“We were in Birmingham shooting a scene between Tom and Haley. [Atwell]”, he explained, adding: “The next day I read an article in the newspaper that Tom and four other guests went out to dinner at an Indian restaurant.”

“I read that Tom insisted on sitting at a table, not in a private room, but in the main restaurant with the other diners, and that Tom ordered three orders of chicken masala because he liked it so much.”

McQuarrie continued: “I called Tom the next day and said, ‘There’s something fishy about this article. It is one hundred percent factually correct.’ This is the first time I’ve read an article where everything happened exactly as written.”

It seems that the reason for the accuracy of the news was that the restaurant itself, Asha’s, revealed the detail on its official Twitter page, where it wrote in August 2021: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha’s Birmingham yesterday. in the evening. Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he finished he ordered it again – the best compliment.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

McQuarrie, who oversaw the films of jack reacher of Cruise, as well as the deliveries of Mission: Impossible rogue nation Y fallout criticized articles about Cruise with anonymous sources.

“When you read ‘anonymous sources’ or ‘sources close to production say,’ someone is posting it for a specific reason,” he said. “It’s someone who wants others to think that for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore it and laugh about it.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning It will be divided into two parts, which will be released on July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024.