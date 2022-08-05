To eat it: the photos of Jennifer Lawrence’s newborn son

Jennifer Lawrence She is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. The 31-year-old star was the youngest actress to be nominated for an Oscar, at just 20 years old, an award she only won two years later.

Although much is known about his great professional life for such a young age, little is known about his private life, since he always prioritized keeping the paparazzi away. However, in June 2018 it became known that the artist was beginning a romantic relationship with Cook Maroney, an art gallery director, who introduced him to her friend Laura Simpson.

Jennifer and Cooke.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics. How I feel? It is nice? He is friendly? That thing about him being ‘the one’ sounds really stupid, but he is. She’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I’m very honored to become a Maroney… As soon as I met Cooke, I wanted to marry him. We wanted to get married, we wanted to fully commit, and he’s my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever,” she said. Jennifer Lawrence about him in an interview.

The actress and her partner got engaged in February 2019. Eight months later they had decided to take the next big step, they got married. But the most important news was announced in September 2021, when it was learned that the couple was expecting their first child, who came into this world a few months later, without knowing the exact date of her arrival.

But what many Hollywood stars have tried for years, Lawrence he made it. The discretion he maintains with his family is such that very little is known about his baby until now, since the name they chose for him is unknown.

Related news

It is for this reason that some recent images of the actress taking advantage of the summer heat with her husband and her baby quickly became news. Jennifer could be seen on an afternoon pass taking her little one to her upa.

The family for a walk.

Jennifer Lawrence She looked radiant in the photos, wearing a nautical patterned dress, her hair pulled back and sunglasses. next to her, Cooke Maroney with a super sporty look, with a plain shirt, shorts and a cap on his head.

The most striking thing about the photos was that they were taken while visiting a $20 million mansion, hinting that they are planning to move soon.