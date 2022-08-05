Three unmissable films to enjoy Jake Gyllenhaal

Comedies, dramas, thrillers… Jake Gyllenhaal is an actor whose filmography covers the most diverse genres. On this occasion, we share some of their Best Movies and we tell you where they can be seen. Here are the details and everything you need to know about it.

Jake Gyllenhaal: 3 films to appreciate his enormous talent

Donnie Darko

The actor was only 19 years old when he starred in Donnie Darko

Going in chronological order, it is difficult not to start with this film that today is considered a cult work. Released in 2001, it tells the story of Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal), a young man who has visions in which he is presented with a rabbit that predicts the end of the world.

In this psychological thrillerthe actor born in 1980 shares a cast with his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaaland also with other artists such as drew Barrymore, seth roden Y patrick swayze. This film directed by Richard Kelly is available in Amazon Prime Video and on Pluto TV (the latter, a free platform with advertisements).

Love and other addictions

Related news

The actor returned to share the screen with Anne Hathaway in Brokeback Mountain

In 2010, Jake Gyllenhaal had the pleasure of starring alongside Anne Hathaway One of the most outstanding romantic comedies of recent times. Some critics say that the plot has certain weak points, but the chemistry between the two artists is such that this remains in the background.

Love and other addictions tells the story of a womanizing pharmacist and a free and independent woman. When they meet, the least they imagine is that a love relationship can be born between them.

Directed by Edward Zwick (The Last Samurai, Blood Diamond), this movie can be seen on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Guilty

The Guilty is a remake of a Danish thriller

Known in English as TheGuilty, is one of the most recent films in Gyllenhaal’s filmography. In it, the 41-year-old American plays Joe Baylor, a police detective who has been suspended for an incident and who must do “desk work.”

What operator of the 911 service, answers a phone call that places him in the urgent need to save a person, but without being able to do much about it because he cannot go out on the streets.

This thriller is directed by Antoine Fuqa (The vigilante 1 and 2) and has a script adapted from Nic Pizzolattothe creator of true sleuth. As for the artists that accompany Jake, some of the most prominent names are those of Ethan Hawke, paul dano Y Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. It can be seen on Netflix.

Taking into account everything mentioned, do you already know which of these movies starring Jake Gyllenhaal would you like to see first?

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.