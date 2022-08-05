This Xiaomi is Amazon’s best-selling mobile and the one I would buy for about 200 euros

Amazon’s best-selling mobile is priced at just over 200 euros on sale and is a very, very interesting purchase. We tell you about its characteristics.

The characteristics of Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S They are hard to believe if we see the price on offer for this terminal, just over 200 euros in the version of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Be careful, because if you are looking to spend about 200 euros on the purchase of your new mobile, this model is a more than wise choice. At this time, it collapses in amazon until the 214 euros.

The Redmi Note 11S is not just any mid-range mobile, it can currently boast of being the best-selling mobile on Amazon. It is not for less because, for this price, it equips a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a MediaTek gaming processor, a 108 MP main camera Y a large 5,000 mAh battery. In short, it offers a very balanced performance for just over 200 euros. Its recommended retail price is 279.99 euros, so you save more than 65 euros on the purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S, a great purchase and a success on Amazon

The design is one of the strengths of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S, as it has good build quality and also offers a comfortable and enjoyable experience. The latter is possible thanks to a thickness of only 8.1 millimeters and a weight of just 179 grams. In addition, why deny it, it is also a terminal with a very nice back. The model on offer is the black one, discreet and elegant. The protective cover is included in the box, saving you having to buy it separately.

To be a mobile of just over 200 euros, the characteristics of the screen of this Xiaomi mobile are surprising, which has technology AMOLEDsize of 6.43 inchesresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. In this way, you will enjoy sharp, colorful and also fluid images. In addition to the screen, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is a good alternative to watch videos and series by its good dual speakers.

For 214 euros, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is a more than successful purchase in every way.

The brain of the device is the MediaTek Helio G96, a gaming processor that has plenty of power to perform basic tasks, such as talking on WhatsApp, seeing the latest posts on Instagram or watching videos on YouTube. In addition, with this mobile you can also use more demanding applications, such as games. We remind you that the model on offer is the best of all, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory that can be expand up to 1TB with microSD card.

The operating system of this Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is MIUI 13 based on Android 11, already with Android 12 update available. For just over 200 euros you can also get a mobile with a 108 MP rear main camera, good photographs are assured. This lens is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor and two 2 MP secondary sensors, while the front camera is 16 MP and sits in the hole on the screen.

Last but not least, this mobile equips a 5,000mAh battery that will arrive without problems at the end of the day with energy. Furthermore, being compatible with 33W fast charge, in about an hour it will be fully charged. The 33W charger is included in the box, you don’t have to buy it separately.

Without a doubt, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is one of the best mid-range phones in terms of value for money. Being able to buy its superior version of 6GB + 128GB for only 214 euros it is a great occasion. Don’t let it pass and get hold of the best-selling mobile of the moment on Amazon.

