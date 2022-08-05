This was the intimate wedding at Ariana Grande’s house

A Saturday in the middle of May, Ariana Grande endorsed the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn to walk down the aisle dressed in vera wang Haute and marrying real estate agent Dalton Gomez at the home the artist owns in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera sealed an important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that, when the time came, she would design Ariana’s bridal look…and the iconic designer has delivered. The result of all this – a custom designed column dress with an empire waist, in silk charmeuse lily white and accented with architectural neckline fastened with bra closure and bare back, which exposed the bra closure – was certainly worthy of a pop superstar wedding. As accessories, Wang added a hand-pleated bubble veil off the shoulders, topped with a delicate satin bow. As a whole, the look constructed by stylist Mimi Cuttrell was reminiscent of the famous bridal look worn by Jo Stockton’s character in the film. Funny face. Pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz were chosen to match the bride’s engagement ring, which wanted to wear one upside down (as a nod to the aesthetics of his album sweetener). The meaning contained in this gesture is very important for Ariana, since it represents the most complicated moments or “setbacks” of her life and how they have contributed to forging the person she is today and everything she has achieved. Josh Liu was in charge of doing her hair with a mid-height scooped up polishfinished with subtle waves, and the natural makeup, with sculpted eyebrows and a flirty corner of the eye, was the work of Ash K Holm.

Fewer than 20 guests including family and friends attended the intimate ceremony to see the couple say “yes” – after dating since January 2020 and getting engaged last December – by the warm light of candles. Just as the lyrics of “Thank U, Next” predicted (One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mom”; “One day I will walk down the aisle / holding my mother’s hand), Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, was the one who delivered the bride, although in real life she did it accompanied by Ariana’s father, Ed Butera, in one of the most personal and special key moments for the singer. Dalton, in a Tom Ford suit, was waiting for her among the flower arrangements that hung from the ceiling. Afterwards, both exchanged their vows and promised to love each other and live happily ever after.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com