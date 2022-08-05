This is what you should know about the disease, according to UNAM – El Financiero
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international health emergency because monkeypox infections in the world have increased considerably.
With this, various countries have begun to take measures, especially those where infections are constant. The United States is already vaccinating its population and on August 4 declared a public health emergency in the country, with which it will allocate more resources to combat the outbreak of monkey pox.
However, myths have arisen about the disease originating in Africa. For this reason, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) shared what you should know about monkeypox:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English) of the United States detected that two colonies of monkeys had a disease similar to smallpox (for this reason, this evil was baptized as such). Although they are almost the same smallpox is distinguished from monkeypox due to two factors: the symptomatology is milder in monkeypox and that it inflames the ganglia, an effect that does not occur with common smallpox.
- The transmission of this disease occurs through animals such as squirrels, rats, dormouse and apes. These infect the person who becomes a carrier and, consequently, this person can contaminate another through airway secretions or with skin lesions from an infected person, body fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials such as bedding. Although physical contact is a risk factor, it is not yet known with certainty if it is also transmitted sexually.
- Monkeypox incubation lasts between six and 13 days, although it can also vary between five to 21.
- The infection is divided into two periods: the first lasts up to six days and in this one can present symptom such as fever, lower back pain, muscle aches, lack of energy, swollen lymph nodes, and severe headache.
- In the second part of the infection, skin rashes appear, which can be few or hundreds, around the face, the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet. Oral mucosa and genitalia are also affected.
- The WHO has advised men who have sex with others to reduce the number of sexual partners. The reality is that anyone can get this disease.
- So far, more than 19 thousand cases in 78 countries and there are only five deaths. Of that total, the American continent has almost a third of the world total, registering 5,284, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
- In Mexicothe National Epidemiological Surveillance Committee has confirmed, until last Tuesday, August 2, 60 cases of patients with monkeypox.