This is what you should know about the disease, according to UNAM – El Financiero

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international health emergency because monkeypox infections in the world have increased considerably.

With this, various countries have begun to take measures, especially those where infections are constant. The United States is already vaccinating its population and on August 4 declared a public health emergency in the country, with which it will allocate more resources to combat the outbreak of monkey pox.

However, myths have arisen about the disease originating in Africa. For this reason, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) shared what you should know about monkeypox: