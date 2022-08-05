They spot a hammerhead shark in Las Palmas

Two people who were sailing this Tuesday through the bay of Las Palmas spotted a great hammerhead shark at the height of the Luminous Fountain. The video recorded by the sailors has been published on several social network profiles, arousing the curiosity and criticism of many users.

Some have denounced that the boat got too close to the animal. “That they practically put the zodiac on top of the animal seems outrageous to me”“his thing would be to leave him alone” or “harassing the poor shark in his habitat” have been some of the criticisms that have been seen on social networks, according to Diario de Avisos.

Beyond being scared, the people who found the animal approached their boat to the shark while one of them sang the melody of the Steven Spielberg movie “Jaws”, among others. It is not the first time that this type of animal has been seen on the Canary coast. According to La Provincia, in the islands 86 species of sharks and rays have been documented.

Other recent sightings

Among them the angelshark (´Squatina squatina´), the hammerhead fish (´Sphyrna mokarran´), the Solrayo (´Odotapis ferox´) and even the whale shark (´Rhincodon typus´), which is the largest fish in the world and is listed as a threatened and vulnerable species on the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Recently it was possible to see in Fuerteventura a ‘sunray‘, in the Veril de Jandía. On this same island appeared a couple of ‘mongrels‘ at the Morro Jable Pier, and a British tourist ran into some shortfin mako in Corralejo. Some could also be seen killer whales south of Fuerteventura.

According to experts consulted by Televisión Canaria, it is very common to see sharks near the beaches, as they are the natural habitat of these animals. This same source recalls that most of them are harmless to humans.