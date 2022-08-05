“They have heard it from their parents and they want to help”

Mila Kunis She continues to be involved in her work with helping Ukraine and all the refugees that are leaving her country. The interpreter was born in the country that is now being invaded by Russia and she moved to the United States at the age of eight. That’s why now is doing all he can from his position.

Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher they donated three million euros and organized a page with which they hope to raise up to 30 million. In these difficult times, the couple has not hidden the reality from their children.

This has been told by a source WeeklyUsin which he pointed out that Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5, involved, even if they don’t fully understand the conflict: “They know that something is wrong in Ukraine and that people and children are suffering. They have heard it from their parents and want to help“.

“Mila and Ashton have created a kindness club for their children”, they have pointed out, explaining that the older of the two has wanted to donate “books and clothes” to the victims. “Both children are supportive and loving because of the way they are being raised”the source has also commented.

A pride for the protagonists of that 70s wonder that they have already achieved raise half of your goal and they have ensured that all the money will go directly to those affected who need it.