They carry out an intersectoral day of coexistence, well-being and mental health in Education

With the presence of the provincial delegate Marta Pizarro, the Minister of Education Gabriel Bosque, the head of Deprov Andrea Mira, as well as representatives of the Minister of Health, SLEP Colchagua, the Superintendency of Education, Junaeb, heads of the DAEM, in charge of community coexistence and student and parent centers, this event was organized by the Coexistence Unit of the Colchagua Provincial Department of Education, which is part of the comprehensive educational reactivation policy of the Mineduc Seamos Comunidad.

On the occasion, the analysis and integration of data from provincial school coexistence days carried out during the first semester of this year was presented, in which student centers, parents and those in charge of coexistence of educational establishments of municipal administration, SLEP and subsidized individuals participated. , belonging to 8 communes of the province, where their perceptions and opinions were collected.

“Activities like this are tremendously significant for us and allow us to advance in the challenge that we have assumed as the Government of President Boric: promote profound transformations in education, make structural changes, since we want to move towards a paradigm shift and leave education behind. focused on competition and standardization, where the concept of community has been lost, encouraging individualism,” said Seremi Gabriel Bosque at the beginning of the day.

Bosque added that “We want to approach a more humane education, which values ​​the collective. This is going to take us a long time, but we see the goal with optimism because we observe a harmony with this policy on the part of the educational communities.”

While the director of the Liceo Neandro Schilling, Claudia Pereira, made a call to be involved in this new policy and emphasized that “let’s not forget that these students are valuable people, committed to their environment and community, there is a lot of talent in educational communities. I hope that this policy reaches the classrooms soon.”

The educational reactivation policy Seamos Comunidad was launched by the Ministry of Education in May of this year and in its first phase it contemplates an immediate response to the effects of the pandemic, whose objective is to promote a response to the educational and emotional well-being needs that have arisen. in this period of health emergency, articulating resources and policies in priority dimensions. Due to the above, the first axis of this policy is that of Coexistence, Well-being and Mental Health, which will be addressed periodically by this provincial intersectoral table.