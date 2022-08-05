They are equal! Venezuelan surprised by his resemblance to Will Smith

Charging…

Almost a week after Will Smith offered an apology to Chris Rock for the slap he gave him at the last Oscar Awards, images of the almost identical double that the renowned actor has in Peru circulate on the networks.

Through TikTok, a young Venezuelan named Yhasual Ávila, who lives in Peru and has been driving hundreds crazy in the streets, has gone viral.

Will Smith has a double in Peru that surprises. (Photo Internet).

The resemblance between Ávila and Smith is so great that the Venezuelan does not deny a single photo with the people who meet him on his way. In addition, he is happy and motivated by the acceptance of people.

Will Smith’s double rose to fame on TikTok

In the various images and videos viralized on networks, Yhasual is seen wearing a characteristic look of Will Smith during the 90s. That’s not all, since the young man moves in the style of the ‘Prince of rap’ while posing for the photos they ask for.

Will Smith has a double in Peru that surprises. (Photo Internet).

The young man of Venezuelan origin has a profile on TikTok, a platform where he calls himself Official Double of Will Smith and currently has just over 30 thousand followers.

“The clone”, “the only thing missing is slapping”, “just the same”, “yes I believed it”, “I thought it was Will” and “Twins!”, are some of the comments that circulate on TikTok at the bottom of each of your posts. Will Smith has a double in Peru that surprises. (Photo Internet).