These wireless JBL headphones drop to 20 euros, with their 16-hour battery life and in this color

The cheapest and best over-ear Bluetooth headphones we’ve seen this month.

In the field of Bluetooth headsets with a headband, there are a large number of models that could shoot their price above 1,000 euros. However, if you budget is limited and you want something good and cheap, today for just 20 euros you can have some JBL headphones.

The JBL Tune 500BT have a great autonomy for the price in which we move, a fabulous discount from 50 official euros, they are light and have a multipoint connection. All this for 21 euros in a superb offer from amazononly suitable for the fastest and for those who prefer the color pink in their headphones.

JBL Tune 500BT See on Amazon.es: JBL Tune 500BT

Get some JBL headphones for 20 euros

These JBL headphones are suitable for many occasions: either because you like to lie on the sofa/bed listen to musicor because you use them for watch movies without disturbing anyone at home, or even to play your favorite games mobile or console. You can wear these JBLs for many hours without hardly noticing them. Their pads are leatherette very soft.

They are very light, only weigh 155 grams. The battery will give us up to 16 hours of autonomy with a single charge of 2 hours. And we talk about this duration with noise cancellation activated. Also have fast charge, with only 5 minutes connected we will have 1 hour of extra use. The drivers it mounts are 32 mm, so we are talking about on-ear headphones, over our ears. This will make the sound stay mostly in our ears.

These headphones for only 20 euros rival other 50-100 euros on the market.

They work with wireless technology Bluetooth 4.1have an answer of frequency from 20 to 20,000 Hz and an impedance of 32 Ohm. these helmets they are foldable to be able to store them in a backpack or in the same pocket of the pants.

We’ve tested them on the Andro4all team, owned by one of the publishers, and I have to say, having worn them for 3 hours straight without taking them off, they are very comfortable. Of course, they are not designed to do tricks with them, or to do high-impact sports.

In these JBL headphones we will also have access to the virtual assistant on dutywell be Siri or Google Assistant with a single touch. The multipoint connection of these headphones translates into being able to move from one playback device to another quickly.

