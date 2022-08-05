These are the exercises you can do to train like Thor!

Thor is back, and Chris Hemsworth He once again amazed the world with his incredible marked chest. How did the star of Thor: Love and Thunder (Amor y Thunder in Spanish) achieve such defined and toned frontal muscles? Through a series of training super intense and rigorous that, however, are possible to replicate, as long as you have an impeccable previous physical preparation.

The actor underwent an incredible physical transformation to play the Marvel hero again in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

What is Chris “Thor” Hemsworth’s training routine like?

the actor of Thor make a circuit of four training to define the chest that lasts between 10 and 15 minutes, including a lot of core and abdominal work. The “God of Thunder” routine can be seen through his own muscle-building app Centr Power (centr.com) that the star actor of Marvel Studios productions developed together with expert trainers. and consists of few trainingbut very intense.

The four movements that it makes Chris Hemsworth, Thor in the Avengers movie series, they are: incline chest press (12 reps), seated chest press (12 reps), cable fly (10 reps), and wide pushups (10 reps).

The Thor actor performs an intense four-exercise circuit.

It is not known with certainty the weights that the Australian actor lifts. And, in any case, the load and its progressive increase depends on each one and on the essential indication of a professional who directs and controls the training. Once the first series of this training of exclusive pectorals for very well prepared people, Thor rest just 1 minute, and repeat this sequence of training four times more.

East exercise has been one of the keys to the amazing physical transformation of Chris Hemsworth to become again -at 38 years old- in Thor for its 2022 season film.

Chris Hemsworth developed a muscle building app together with professionals.

Key to his work to achieve his best physical version are his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, and his stunt double, Bobby Holland, who shared with Chris Hemsworth the step by step of the incredible development of your muscle mass.

Chris Hemsworth’s challenge to have Thor’s chest

Chris Hemsworth training to have the body of Thor

Hard work and perseverance is the formula for the success of the actor’s fitness routine. Thor who trains between one and two times a day and no more than an hour per session. But it is a demanding plan exclusively for superheroes or aspiring to imitate them. In addition to strength work, with body weight, loads, cables or apparatus, Chris Hemsworth he completes his routine in the gym with HIIT and boxing exercises.

Another fitness specialty in the actor’s routine to strengthen the muscles is the “Animal Flow”. Without machines or accessories and ideal to incorporate into training anywhere, the exercise which is a trend of recent times and which also chooses Chris Hemsworth It consists of emulating postures identified with different animal species only with the help of one’s own body strength.

Remember to always have medical check-ups before starting physical exercise or strength routines. Also consult a professional who supervises your routine and monitors it.