These are the 3 most iconic cars of the Joker

Welcome to the lunatic world of “Joker”. This character is an emblem, not only of the Batman saga, but of culture in general. Today we will delve into the three most iconic cars of his. Join us in this daring plot.

August 05, 2022 1:04 p.m.

With you, the notorious criminal Gotham city. The “joker” is an icon of DC Comics; his disturbing smile, his irreverent attitudes, his makeup, his hair, his wardrobe: everything works in this character created more than 80 years ago.

The first time the Joker made his public appearance was in the batman comics, in April 1940. From that point in history, until today, the Joker has occupied a place in the imagination of every lover of fantasy and superheroines. It is worth mentioning and giving credit to those who created it: Bob Kane, Bill Finger and Jerry Robinson.

It fascinates me when cinema is intermingled with automotive culture. With the recent confirmation of the shooting of a future “Joker 2“, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gagawe decided to review the cars that marked the Joker on the big screen.

3. Chevrolet Malibu, from Batman (1989)

Chevrolet Malibu, from Batman (1989).

Factory dated 1979, this Chevy Malibu It is a classic of North American culture. This compact sedan was piloted by the actor Jack Nicholson in the mythicalBatman”, released in 1989. This car was intervened with the classic colors of the Joker in that film: purple and yellow.

The Chevy Malibu It has a combustion engine, 8 cylinders placed in V and 5.0 liters. This combination allows a total power of 155 hp at 4000 rpm, while its maximum torque is 325 Nm.

2.Dodge 3700 GT, from Batman (1989)

Dodge 3700GT, from Batman (1989).

Even more vintage, the Dodge of joker It is a wide and heavy car. The film’s production team also decided to intervene and paint its body in violet-yellow. This car stars in an epic chase at night Gotham City.

The Dodge 3700GT It is a huge car that has the famous 3.7-liter “Slant Six” engine, which allows a total power of 165 hp. The GT version It came from the factory with the option of a state-of-the-art automatic gearbox.

1.Infiniti G35, from suicide squad (2016)

Infiniti G35, from Suicide Squad (2016).

The last Joker who had his own car, on the big screen, was played by Jared Leto in “suicide squad”. It’s about a supercar exuberant, streamlined coupé dubbed the “Vaydor,” based on the Infiniti G35. Intervened in its bodywork, as tradition dictates, with the character’s traditional purple.

The Infiniti G35 It is a car with a front and longitudinal engine, with 6 cylinders placed in V and 24 direct injection valves. This combination allows a total power of 280 hp at 6200 rpm, while its maximum torque is located at 366 Nm. All run by a 5-speed automatic transmission.

Now I ask you, reader, Do you think Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker 2” will have his own car?